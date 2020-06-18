Amenities
7843 Camino Huerta Available 10/04/19 Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo in UTC area near UCSD!! - This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo has an open floor plan in the kitchen, living and dining areas and get so much natural light! Near UCSD and University Town Center shopping, dining and entertainment. Laundry facilities available onsite. Garage parking for one car. Additional street parking available. Community Swimming Pool. This one will go fast!!!
Unfurnished
12-month lease term
Utilities included: Water/Trash
Appliances: Electric Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
Laundry: Shared coin-op washer/dryer in garage
Parking: 1 space in shared garage
No Smoking
Sorry, no pets
