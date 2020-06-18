Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

7843 Camino Huerta Available 10/04/19 Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo in UTC area near UCSD!! - This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo has an open floor plan in the kitchen, living and dining areas and get so much natural light! Near UCSD and University Town Center shopping, dining and entertainment. Laundry facilities available onsite. Garage parking for one car. Additional street parking available. Community Swimming Pool. This one will go fast!!!



Unfurnished

12-month lease term

Utilities included: Water/Trash

Appliances: Electric Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

Laundry: Shared coin-op washer/dryer in garage

Parking: 1 space in shared garage

No Smoking

Sorry, no pets



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE3417919)