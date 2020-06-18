All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

7843 Camino Huerta

7843 Camino Huerta · No Longer Available
Location

7843 Camino Huerta, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
7843 Camino Huerta Available 10/04/19 Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo in UTC area near UCSD!! - This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo has an open floor plan in the kitchen, living and dining areas and get so much natural light! Near UCSD and University Town Center shopping, dining and entertainment. Laundry facilities available onsite. Garage parking for one car. Additional street parking available. Community Swimming Pool. This one will go fast!!!

Unfurnished
12-month lease term
Utilities included: Water/Trash
Appliances: Electric Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
Laundry: Shared coin-op washer/dryer in garage
Parking: 1 space in shared garage
No Smoking
Sorry, no pets

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3417919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7843 Camino Huerta have any available units?
7843 Camino Huerta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7843 Camino Huerta have?
Some of 7843 Camino Huerta's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7843 Camino Huerta currently offering any rent specials?
7843 Camino Huerta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7843 Camino Huerta pet-friendly?
No, 7843 Camino Huerta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7843 Camino Huerta offer parking?
Yes, 7843 Camino Huerta offers parking.
Does 7843 Camino Huerta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7843 Camino Huerta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7843 Camino Huerta have a pool?
Yes, 7843 Camino Huerta has a pool.
Does 7843 Camino Huerta have accessible units?
No, 7843 Camino Huerta does not have accessible units.
Does 7843 Camino Huerta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7843 Camino Huerta has units with dishwashers.
