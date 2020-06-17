7728 Camino Noguera

Amenities

This 3bd/2.5ba townhouse is the most popular three bedroom model. It features a very nice floor plan, off-street parking, washer/dryer in unit, nice views, French doors opening to a brick patio plus sundeck upstairs, interior laundry-storage room, neutral carpet and paint. Playmor Terrace features low density, with only four units to a building so all are end units, convenient location with bus and shops just steps away, across from Doyle Park, this community includes swimming pool, spa and much more!