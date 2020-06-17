All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 10:58 AM

7728 Camino Noguera

7728 Camino Noguera · (858) 900-8732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7728 Camino Noguera, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This 3bd/2.5ba townhouse is the most popular three bedroom model. It features a very nice floor plan, off-street parking, washer/dryer in unit, nice views, French doors opening to a brick patio plus sundeck upstairs, interior laundry-storage room, neutral carpet and paint. Playmor Terrace features low density, with only four units to a building so all are end units, convenient location with bus and shops just steps away, across from Doyle Park, this community includes swimming pool, spa and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7728 Camino Noguera have any available units?
7728 Camino Noguera has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7728 Camino Noguera have?
Some of 7728 Camino Noguera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7728 Camino Noguera currently offering any rent specials?
7728 Camino Noguera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7728 Camino Noguera pet-friendly?
No, 7728 Camino Noguera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7728 Camino Noguera offer parking?
Yes, 7728 Camino Noguera does offer parking.
Does 7728 Camino Noguera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7728 Camino Noguera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7728 Camino Noguera have a pool?
Yes, 7728 Camino Noguera has a pool.
Does 7728 Camino Noguera have accessible units?
No, 7728 Camino Noguera does not have accessible units.
Does 7728 Camino Noguera have units with dishwashers?
No, 7728 Camino Noguera does not have units with dishwashers.
