Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

Looking for an incredible short term lease, congratulations you've found it... Newly-renovated house in quiet family-oriented neighborhood offers you a wonderful retreat! Central to all of San Diego's attractions it's a perfect way to experience San Diego living, but still be close to everything. In addition this lovely home comes with 1 full professional house cleaning per month.