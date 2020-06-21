7555 Linda Vista Rd #31

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Clean & Fresh - 1 Bed/1 Bath - Available mid-June! - Property Id: 294159



Private Tours Daily! Please call to schedule.



Upgraded 1BD/1BA condo in the highly desirable community of Kearny Mesa Townhomes!



Clean and Fresh interior w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Neutral Paint, Private Balcony. Close to freeways 163, 805, 8, and 5, USD, UCSD, Mesa College, and downtown San Diego's countless attractions. Walking distance to the Kearny Mesa Recreation Center and multiple shops and restaurants! The community offers beautiful landscaping and a well-maintained laundry facility. Parking consists of street parking, and 1 parking space after business hours.



Available Now! 1 or 2 Year Lease Available. Rent $1,525/month w/ $1,525 security deposit. Water, Sewer, Trash included. Pets allowed upon approval. 1 pet with 30 lbs max weight, or 2 pets with 45 lbs combined max weight. Pet Rent $30/month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294159

Property Id 294159



(RLNE5832925)