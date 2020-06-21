7555 Linda Vista Rd #31

Amenities
Clean & Fresh - 1 Bed/1 Bath - Available mid-June! - Property Id: 294159
Private Tours Daily! Please call to schedule.
Upgraded 1BD/1BA condo in the highly desirable community of Kearny Mesa Townhomes!
Clean and Fresh interior w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Neutral Paint, Private Balcony. Close to freeways 163, 805, 8, and 5, USD, UCSD, Mesa College, and downtown San Diego's countless attractions. Walking distance to the Kearny Mesa Recreation Center and multiple shops and restaurants! The community offers beautiful landscaping and a well-maintained laundry facility. Parking consists of street parking, and 1 parking space after business hours.
Available Now! 1 or 2 Year Lease Available. Rent $1,525/month w/ $1,525 security deposit. Water, Sewer, Trash included. Pets allowed upon approval. 1 pet with 30 lbs max weight, or 2 pets with 45 lbs combined max weight. Pet Rent $30/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294159
(RLNE5832925)