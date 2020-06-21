All apartments in San Diego
7555 Linda Vista Rd #31
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

7555 Linda Vista Rd #31

7555 Linda Vista Road · (760) 407-7031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7555 Linda Vista Road, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit #31 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Clean & Fresh - 1 Bed/1 Bath - Available mid-June! - Property Id: 294159

Private Tours Daily! Please call to schedule.

Upgraded 1BD/1BA condo in the highly desirable community of Kearny Mesa Townhomes!

Clean and Fresh interior w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Neutral Paint, Private Balcony. Close to freeways 163, 805, 8, and 5, USD, UCSD, Mesa College, and downtown San Diego's countless attractions. Walking distance to the Kearny Mesa Recreation Center and multiple shops and restaurants! The community offers beautiful landscaping and a well-maintained laundry facility. Parking consists of street parking, and 1 parking space after business hours.

Available Now! 1 or 2 Year Lease Available. Rent $1,525/month w/ $1,525 security deposit. Water, Sewer, Trash included. Pets allowed upon approval. 1 pet with 30 lbs max weight, or 2 pets with 45 lbs combined max weight. Pet Rent $30/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294159
Property Id 294159

(RLNE5832925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 have any available units?
7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 have?
Some of 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 currently offering any rent specials?
7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 is pet friendly.
Does 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 offer parking?
Yes, 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 does offer parking.
Does 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 have a pool?
No, 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 does not have a pool.
Does 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 have accessible units?
No, 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 does not have accessible units.
Does 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7555 Linda Vista Rd #31 has units with dishwashers.
