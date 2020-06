Amenities

hardwood floors microwave refrigerator

RARELY AVAILABLE, LIGHT, BRIGHT, & AIRY, LIVE/WORK LOFT IN THE HEART OF LA JOLLA!! Fun layout has tons of light, an artists' dream! Located on HIGHLY DESIRED GIRARD AVE, featuring an open floor plan, fresh paint, sprawling hardwood floors, and spacious living space! WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING: the beach, parks, restaurants, cafes, bars & boutiques & easy access to freeways. This one won't last!