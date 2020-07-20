All apartments in San Diego
7430 Tooma Street
Last updated April 5 2019

7430 Tooma Street

7430 Tooma Street · No Longer Available
Location

7430 Tooma Street, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in North Bonita/Bay Terrace gated community. The home features a fully equipped kitchen with built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and lots of counter and cabinet space. Open floor plan for the dining room and large living room, which opens onto the private patio space.

The large master bedroom features a master bath with large closet. Two additional bedrooms are spacious and adjacent to the second full bathroom. There is a large storage closet in the backyard/patio area with direct access to the parking area. Laundry hookups for gas or electric. Unit comes with two parking spots (one carport, one open space). Easy access to freeway, transportation and shopping. Enjoy the sparkling community pool.

No smoking, no pets! Security/holding deposit due 24 hours after approval to hold the unit. Pictures are of a similar unit.

Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking, NO pets.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available 4/5/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7430 Tooma Street have any available units?
7430 Tooma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7430 Tooma Street have?
Some of 7430 Tooma Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7430 Tooma Street currently offering any rent specials?
7430 Tooma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7430 Tooma Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7430 Tooma Street is pet friendly.
Does 7430 Tooma Street offer parking?
Yes, 7430 Tooma Street offers parking.
Does 7430 Tooma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7430 Tooma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7430 Tooma Street have a pool?
Yes, 7430 Tooma Street has a pool.
Does 7430 Tooma Street have accessible units?
No, 7430 Tooma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7430 Tooma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7430 Tooma Street has units with dishwashers.
