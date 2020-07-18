All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7415 Charmant Drive #2514

7415 Charmant Drive · (855) 229-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7415 Charmant Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,350

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
7415 Charmant Drive #2514 Available 09/01/20 Fully furnished 1 bedroom condo and office - Short Term Rental! - We are pleased to offer this beautifully furnished condo in the University Town Center area of San Diego, minutes from UCSD, three medical centers and La Jolla Village. It is available September 1st for a 9 month lease.

This spacious condo has just been completely repainted! It offers a large living room with comfortable furniture and a fireplace to help you feel at home. It has a TV with basic cable and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is a patio just off the living room to enjoy your morning coffee and read a good book.

The kitchen is fully equipped and all that is needed are your groceries. The granite counters offer room for creating culinary delights. Everything from pots, pans, dishes and more are provided. Stainless steel appliances include a refrigerator, stove/range, dishwasher and microwave.

The dining room is between the living room and the kitchen and can seat four people comfortably.

The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, has a queen size bed, and a TV (with cable). The bathroom offers granite counters, full tub/shower and plenty of cabinets.

The office is separated on the other side of the condo by the living room. It has its own bathroom.

Washer and dryer are included in the unit.

Cleaning service is also provided bi-monthly. Water, trash and electricity are all included.

The complex includes common area swimming pools, fitness center and business center. The rent also includes two reserved parking spaces in the adjacent parking garage.

Located in proximity to UCSD, the Golden Triangle and University City. It is 5 minutes to UCSD, Scripps and the VA Hospital Find. You will also find ease in getting to close grocery stores, restaurants, movie theaters, coffee shops and much more. Fwy close to 5, 805 and 52. Bus service is at the property entry.

Call to view by appointment only: Management Solutions 855-229-7368 EXT 3

This is a perfect corporate rental if your work has you spending time in beautiful San Diego. It is the luxury of home for comfort while providing convenience to all the FWY's.

NO PETS PERMITTED NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4219415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 have any available units?
7415 Charmant Drive #2514 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 have?
Some of 7415 Charmant Drive #2514's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Charmant Drive #2514 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 pet-friendly?
No, 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 offer parking?
Yes, 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 offers parking.
Does 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 have a pool?
Yes, 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 has a pool.
Does 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 have accessible units?
No, 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7415 Charmant Drive #2514 has units with dishwashers.
