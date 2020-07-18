Amenities

7415 Charmant Drive #2514 Available 09/01/20 Fully furnished 1 bedroom condo and office - Short Term Rental! - We are pleased to offer this beautifully furnished condo in the University Town Center area of San Diego, minutes from UCSD, three medical centers and La Jolla Village. It is available September 1st for a 9 month lease.



This spacious condo has just been completely repainted! It offers a large living room with comfortable furniture and a fireplace to help you feel at home. It has a TV with basic cable and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is a patio just off the living room to enjoy your morning coffee and read a good book.



The kitchen is fully equipped and all that is needed are your groceries. The granite counters offer room for creating culinary delights. Everything from pots, pans, dishes and more are provided. Stainless steel appliances include a refrigerator, stove/range, dishwasher and microwave.



The dining room is between the living room and the kitchen and can seat four people comfortably.



The spacious master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, has a queen size bed, and a TV (with cable). The bathroom offers granite counters, full tub/shower and plenty of cabinets.



The office is separated on the other side of the condo by the living room. It has its own bathroom.



Washer and dryer are included in the unit.



Cleaning service is also provided bi-monthly. Water, trash and electricity are all included.



The complex includes common area swimming pools, fitness center and business center. The rent also includes two reserved parking spaces in the adjacent parking garage.



Located in proximity to UCSD, the Golden Triangle and University City. It is 5 minutes to UCSD, Scripps and the VA Hospital Find. You will also find ease in getting to close grocery stores, restaurants, movie theaters, coffee shops and much more. Fwy close to 5, 805 and 52. Bus service is at the property entry.



Call to view by appointment only: Management Solutions 855-229-7368 EXT 3



This is a perfect corporate rental if your work has you spending time in beautiful San Diego. It is the luxury of home for comfort while providing convenience to all the FWY's.



NO PETS PERMITTED NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!



