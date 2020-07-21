All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D

7411 Herschel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7411 Herschel Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Un-furnished Beautiful one bedroom/one bathroom condo in heart of La Jolla with AC! - Heart of the Village, light & bright, walk to everything - restaurants, shops, galleries!

This gorgeous unit features travertine flooring, granite counter tops, maple cabinetry & stainless steel appliances.

Gourmet kitchen with lots of storage, under cabinet lighting & eat up bar.

Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator and Air Conditioning

Water, sewer, and trash paid for by HOA!!

Unit is Unfurnished

Pets allowed with additional deposit and owner approval

Contact Pacific Property Management at 760-518-5664 to schedule a showing

(RLNE2547305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D have any available units?
7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D have?
Some of 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D currently offering any rent specials?
7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D pet-friendly?
Yes, 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D is pet friendly.
Does 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D offer parking?
No, 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D does not offer parking.
Does 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D have a pool?
No, 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D does not have a pool.
Does 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D have accessible units?
No, 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D have units with dishwashers?
No, 7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University