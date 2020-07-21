7411 Herschel Ave Unit 2D

Amenities

Un-furnished Beautiful one bedroom/one bathroom condo in heart of La Jolla with AC! - Heart of the Village, light & bright, walk to everything - restaurants, shops, galleries!



This gorgeous unit features travertine flooring, granite counter tops, maple cabinetry & stainless steel appliances.



Gourmet kitchen with lots of storage, under cabinet lighting & eat up bar.



Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator and Air Conditioning



Water, sewer, and trash paid for by HOA!!



Unit is Unfurnished



Pets allowed with additional deposit and owner approval



Contact Pacific Property Management at 760-518-5664 to schedule a showing



(RLNE2547305)