All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7310 Tooma Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7310 Tooma Street
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:56 PM

7310 Tooma Street

7310 Tooma Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7310 Tooma Street, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Best location in complex!

Private corner lot location near entrance.

Unit has nice upgrades like new dual pane windows & sliding glass door, 16" tile in kitchen, gas stove, & lots more. Upgrades also include granite counter in bathroom and custom lighting. The large master bedroom includes a closet with a built in organizer.

This Condo is very private. Feels like a detached home. Enjoy access to a private grassy area surrounding the condo. Each bedroom has views into this private area with no neighbors in sight.

Available April 1, 2019

This property has a Rently Lockbox. Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/859974?source=marketing

Once you have set up your profile and made your appointment please contact Darlene at (619) 930-4983 for further viewing and application information.

Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity

This Property is not currently set up to accept Section 8. Thank you.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Tooma Street have any available units?
7310 Tooma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 Tooma Street have?
Some of 7310 Tooma Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Tooma Street currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Tooma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Tooma Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7310 Tooma Street is pet friendly.
Does 7310 Tooma Street offer parking?
No, 7310 Tooma Street does not offer parking.
Does 7310 Tooma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Tooma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Tooma Street have a pool?
No, 7310 Tooma Street does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Tooma Street have accessible units?
No, 7310 Tooma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Tooma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7310 Tooma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University