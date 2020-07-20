7310 Tooma Street

Amenities
Best location in complex!
Private corner lot location near entrance.
Unit has nice upgrades like new dual pane windows & sliding glass door, 16" tile in kitchen, gas stove, & lots more. Upgrades also include granite counter in bathroom and custom lighting. The large master bedroom includes a closet with a built in organizer.
This Condo is very private. Feels like a detached home. Enjoy access to a private grassy area surrounding the condo. Each bedroom has views into this private area with no neighbors in sight.
Available April 1, 2019
This property has a Rently Lockbox. Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/859974?source=marketing
Once you have set up your profile and made your appointment please contact Darlene at (619) 930-4983 for further viewing and application information.
Bluepoint Management Group, Inc.
DRE #01978002
Equal Housing Opportunity
This Property is not currently set up to accept Section 8. Thank you.
