7310 Tooma Street

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Best location in complex!



Private corner lot location near entrance.



Unit has nice upgrades like new dual pane windows & sliding glass door, 16" tile in kitchen, gas stove, & lots more. Upgrades also include granite counter in bathroom and custom lighting. The large master bedroom includes a closet with a built in organizer.



This Condo is very private. Feels like a detached home. Enjoy access to a private grassy area surrounding the condo. Each bedroom has views into this private area with no neighbors in sight.



Available April 1, 2019



This property has a Rently Lockbox. Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/859974?source=marketing



Once you have set up your profile and made your appointment please contact Darlene at (619) 930-4983 for further viewing and application information.



This Property is not currently set up to accept Section 8. Thank you.

Contact us to schedule a showing.