Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Steps to the Beach With Ocean Views - 1 Bed 1 Bath Fully Furnished or Unfurnished



Private Patio With Ocean Views , Grill & Seating



Just Steps to the Beach, Shops Bars & Restaurants



1 Assigned Parking Space in Secured On-Site Garage



500 sq ft



Coin Operated Laundry



Water Included



** Building exterior is currently under construction and will be completed shortly **



(RLNE4022873)