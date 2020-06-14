7243 Camino Degrazia #55

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access dogs allowed

Great 2/2 condo with A/C plus loft! - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE!!! This bright 2/2 condo plus loft is ready for move-in. Extra loft provides extra space for an office or added living space. Unit has a large private balcony overlooking Ulric. Master has full bath and large closets. Full bath in hallway, large second bedroom and closets. Washer & dryer in unit. Living room is bright and open, vaulted ceilings and fireplace, Central AC & heating. Garage can house 2 cars tandem. One year lease, cat only with additional deposit. 1 year lease, deposit same as rent. Tenant pays SDG&E, internet etc, owner covers water, trash,HOA fees.

All adults over 18 must apply, shown by appointment only.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3494187)