Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

7243 Camino Degrazia #55

7243 Camino Degrazia · (619) 405-8778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7243 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
Great 2/2 condo with A/C plus loft! - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE!!! This bright 2/2 condo plus loft is ready for move-in. Extra loft provides extra space for an office or added living space. Unit has a large private balcony overlooking Ulric. Master has full bath and large closets. Full bath in hallway, large second bedroom and closets. Washer & dryer in unit. Living room is bright and open, vaulted ceilings and fireplace, Central AC & heating. Garage can house 2 cars tandem. One year lease, cat only with additional deposit. 1 year lease, deposit same as rent. Tenant pays SDG&E, internet etc, owner covers water, trash,HOA fees.
All adults over 18 must apply, shown by appointment only.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3494187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 have any available units?
7243 Camino Degrazia #55 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 have?
Some of 7243 Camino Degrazia #55's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 currently offering any rent specials?
7243 Camino Degrazia #55 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 is pet friendly.
Does 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 offer parking?
Yes, 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 does offer parking.
Does 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 have a pool?
No, 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 does not have a pool.
Does 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 have accessible units?
No, 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 does not have accessible units.
Does 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7243 Camino Degrazia #55 does not have units with dishwashers.
