San Diego, CA
724 Harris Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

724 Harris Ave

724 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
San Diego
2 Bedrooms
Location

724 Harris Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Palm City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This coveted ranch style home boasts a large 2 car garage is located in a pristine setting creating the ideal opportunity for tenants to live in peaceful, modern splendor Step through your front door and be greeted by an exquisitely remodeled home. Rich laminate flooring flows throughout the open plan living area. Savor your evenings in the full updated gourmet chefs kitchen featuring crisp white cabinets accented by quartz counter tops and shimmering stainless steel appliances.

The masterpiece kitchen overlooks the dining and living area ensuring that it is an entertainers dream. Abundant natural light flows through the large, picture windows throughout this amazing home making it light and airy. Bedrooms boast plush carpeting, leading to the updated bathroom with pedestal sink and bath tub with custom tile surround. Enjoy your evenings in the private, spacious backyard with easy to maintain with easy to maintain landscaping. 2 car detached garage means that you can easily park your vehicles at night. Located close to the beaches, shopping and public transportation

(RLNE4713184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Harris Ave have any available units?
724 Harris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Harris Ave have?
Some of 724 Harris Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
724 Harris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Harris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 Harris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 724 Harris Ave offer parking?
Yes, 724 Harris Ave offers parking.
Does 724 Harris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 Harris Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Harris Ave have a pool?
No, 724 Harris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 724 Harris Ave have accessible units?
No, 724 Harris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Harris Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Harris Ave has units with dishwashers.
