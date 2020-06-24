724 Harris Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This coveted ranch style home boasts a large 2 car garage is located in a pristine setting creating the ideal opportunity for tenants to live in peaceful, modern splendor Step through your front door and be greeted by an exquisitely remodeled home. Rich laminate flooring flows throughout the open plan living area. Savor your evenings in the full updated gourmet chefs kitchen featuring crisp white cabinets accented by quartz counter tops and shimmering stainless steel appliances.



The masterpiece kitchen overlooks the dining and living area ensuring that it is an entertainers dream. Abundant natural light flows through the large, picture windows throughout this amazing home making it light and airy. Bedrooms boast plush carpeting, leading to the updated bathroom with pedestal sink and bath tub with custom tile surround. Enjoy your evenings in the private, spacious backyard with easy to maintain with easy to maintain landscaping. 2 car detached garage means that you can easily park your vehicles at night. Located close to the beaches, shopping and public transportation



(RLNE4713184)