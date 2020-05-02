7224 Shoreline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Live in style at the Renaissance, La Jolla in the "Capri" community!!! This 1 bedroom condo has an absolutely beautiful hardwood spiral staircase that leads up to the loft that over looks the living room and features granite in the kitchen on both the counter tops and the floors. Beautiful dual-toned hardwood cabinets and stainless steel appliances! The living room has a fireplace that is framed with marble tile, newer carpeting and direct access to the balcony with a storage closet. The spacious master bedroom suite has custom paint, large windows and a walk in closet. The master bathroom has stone tile flooring, rich granite counter tops and a glass enclosed shower with custom tile designs. Entry to this unit is semi-private and a one car garage! Small pets up to 25lbs.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 6/12/20

