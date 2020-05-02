All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

7224 Shoreline Drive

7224 Shoreline Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1714826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7224 Shoreline Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 172 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live in style at the Renaissance, La Jolla in the "Capri" community!!! This 1 bedroom condo has an absolutely beautiful hardwood spiral staircase that leads up to the loft that over looks the living room and features granite in the kitchen on both the counter tops and the floors. Beautiful dual-toned hardwood cabinets and stainless steel appliances! The living room has a fireplace that is framed with marble tile, newer carpeting and direct access to the balcony with a storage closet. The spacious master bedroom suite has custom paint, large windows and a walk in closet. The master bathroom has stone tile flooring, rich granite counter tops and a glass enclosed shower with custom tile designs. Entry to this unit is semi-private and a one car garage! Small pets up to 25lbs.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 6/12/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7224 Shoreline Drive have any available units?
7224 Shoreline Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7224 Shoreline Drive have?
Some of 7224 Shoreline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7224 Shoreline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7224 Shoreline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 Shoreline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7224 Shoreline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7224 Shoreline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7224 Shoreline Drive does offer parking.
Does 7224 Shoreline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7224 Shoreline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 Shoreline Drive have a pool?
No, 7224 Shoreline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7224 Shoreline Drive have accessible units?
No, 7224 Shoreline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 Shoreline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7224 Shoreline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
