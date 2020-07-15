All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7219 Gatewood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7219 Gatewood Ln
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

7219 Gatewood Ln

7219 Gatewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7219 Gatewood Lane, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely Beautiful! This home is Move-In Ready, Recently Updated with an all New Kitchen including a Gas GE Stove & Whirlpool Dishwasher, Gorgeous Counters & Cabinetry, New Dual Pane Windows & Slider, New Flooring - Plank Vinyl & Carpeting, Fresh Paint, New Ceiling Fans/lights in all 3 Bedrooms & the Kitchen, New Heaters & Wall A/C. In 2017 the Roof was replaced & a Sunrun Solar System Installed! There's a large fenced backyard and direct access from the 2 car garage to the house thru the kitchen.

(RLNE5508469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7219 Gatewood Ln have any available units?
7219 Gatewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7219 Gatewood Ln have?
Some of 7219 Gatewood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7219 Gatewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7219 Gatewood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 Gatewood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7219 Gatewood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7219 Gatewood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7219 Gatewood Ln offers parking.
Does 7219 Gatewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7219 Gatewood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 Gatewood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7219 Gatewood Ln has a pool.
Does 7219 Gatewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 7219 Gatewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 Gatewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7219 Gatewood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Elán The Plaza Apartments
4955 Narragansett Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University