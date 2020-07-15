7219 Gatewood Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Absolutely Beautiful! This home is Move-In Ready, Recently Updated with an all New Kitchen including a Gas GE Stove & Whirlpool Dishwasher, Gorgeous Counters & Cabinetry, New Dual Pane Windows & Slider, New Flooring - Plank Vinyl & Carpeting, Fresh Paint, New Ceiling Fans/lights in all 3 Bedrooms & the Kitchen, New Heaters & Wall A/C. In 2017 the Roof was replaced & a Sunrun Solar System Installed! There's a large fenced backyard and direct access from the 2 car garage to the house thru the kitchen.



(RLNE5508469)