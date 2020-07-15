7219 Gatewood Ln

Amenities
Absolutely Beautiful! This home is Move-In Ready, Recently Updated with an all New Kitchen including a Gas GE Stove & Whirlpool Dishwasher, Gorgeous Counters & Cabinetry, New Dual Pane Windows & Slider, New Flooring - Plank Vinyl & Carpeting, Fresh Paint, New Ceiling Fans/lights in all 3 Bedrooms & the Kitchen, New Heaters & Wall A/C. In 2017 the Roof was replaced & a Sunrun Solar System Installed! There's a large fenced backyard and direct access from the 2 car garage to the house thru the kitchen.
(RLNE5508469)