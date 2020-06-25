All apartments in San Diego
7182 Bobhird Dr.
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

7182 Bobhird Dr.

7182 Bobhird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7182 Bobhird Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in San Carlos - Beautiful, roomy, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in San Carlos Home located on a quiet street. This home features Laminate and Tile floors, Quartz Counters, Newer Cabinets in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Upgraded Stainless Appliances in Kitchen, Dual Pane Windows, Fireplace, A.C. and Central Heat. Gardener included.

This Home Features:
*5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
*Laminate and Tile Flooring
*Quartz Counters
*Newer Cabinets in Kitchen and Bath
*Upgraded Stainless Appliances
*Dual Pane Windows
*Fireplace and Central A.C.
*Gardener Included

For More Information:
Realtor: Steve Zatarain
Phone 619-829-7319

BUY, SELL, and MANAGE REAL ESTATE
Email: steve@thinkzatarain.com
Web: www.thinkzatarain.com

CalBRE Lic # 01740317
Erwin Property Management

(RLNE4934387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7182 Bobhird Dr. have any available units?
7182 Bobhird Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7182 Bobhird Dr. have?
Some of 7182 Bobhird Dr.'s amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7182 Bobhird Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7182 Bobhird Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7182 Bobhird Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7182 Bobhird Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7182 Bobhird Dr. offer parking?
No, 7182 Bobhird Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7182 Bobhird Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7182 Bobhird Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7182 Bobhird Dr. have a pool?
No, 7182 Bobhird Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7182 Bobhird Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7182 Bobhird Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7182 Bobhird Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7182 Bobhird Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
