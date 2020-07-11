All apartments in San Diego
7175 Calabria Ct Unit A

7175 Calabria Court · (619) 876-6015
Location

7175 Calabria Court, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2076 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
2 bed + optional/ 3 bath - Peaceful and Spacious Retreat in University City! - Light and bright, corner townhome located in the well-maintained Avanti community! Features include: high ceilings, wood and tile floors, plantation shutters, granite countertops, multiple fireplaces, eat-in kitchen with balcony, family room and living room, private patio looking out to lush landscaping, first floor guest room/office space, and second floor en-suite bedroom. Additionally, you will love the large master suite with balcony, en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. There is a 2-car garage with laundry and tons of storage. Close to the pool and hot tub community amenities plus plenty of guest parking. Excellent locale -a short walk to UTC mall, CVS, parks and more!

(RLNE5902226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A have any available units?
7175 Calabria Ct Unit A has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A have?
Some of 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
7175 Calabria Ct Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A offers parking.
Does 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A has a pool.
Does 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A have accessible units?
No, 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7175 Calabria Ct Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
