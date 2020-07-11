7175 Calabria Ct Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

2 bed + optional/ 3 bath - Peaceful and Spacious Retreat in University City! - Light and bright, corner townhome located in the well-maintained Avanti community! Features include: high ceilings, wood and tile floors, plantation shutters, granite countertops, multiple fireplaces, eat-in kitchen with balcony, family room and living room, private patio looking out to lush landscaping, first floor guest room/office space, and second floor en-suite bedroom. Additionally, you will love the large master suite with balcony, en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. There is a 2-car garage with laundry and tons of storage. Close to the pool and hot tub community amenities plus plenty of guest parking. Excellent locale -a short walk to UTC mall, CVS, parks and more!



(RLNE5902226)