714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning guest parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage guest parking pet friendly

Beautiful Marina City Townhome Available for Rent! - Jonathan Segal New York style walk up 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath boasts 360 degrees of natural light. Professional gas range and newer appliances, fresh paint, new wood flooring are just some of the updates. Open and bright floor plan is great for entertaining.



This property has an unbeatable central location, with easy access to transportation, shopping, entertainment, Seaport Village, Gaslamp Quarter, and much more! Private entry to unit with 2 assigned garage parking spaces. Large storage closet next to parking spot in garage.



There are 7 units in this private, exclusive complex.



Please contact us at (760) 602-0221 to schedule a showing.



Arrow Real Estate



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5076888)