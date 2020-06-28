All apartments in San Diego
714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:14 PM

714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714

714 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

714 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Beautiful Marina City Townhome Available for Rent! - Jonathan Segal New York style walk up 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath boasts 360 degrees of natural light. Professional gas range and newer appliances, fresh paint, new wood flooring are just some of the updates. Open and bright floor plan is great for entertaining.

This property has an unbeatable central location, with easy access to transportation, shopping, entertainment, Seaport Village, Gaslamp Quarter, and much more! Private entry to unit with 2 assigned garage parking spaces. Large storage closet next to parking spot in garage.

There are 7 units in this private, exclusive complex.

Please contact us at (760) 602-0221 to schedule a showing.

Arrow Real Estate

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5076888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 have any available units?
714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 have?
Some of 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 currently offering any rent specials?
714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 is pet friendly.
Does 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 offer parking?
Yes, 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 offers parking.
Does 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 have a pool?
No, 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 does not have a pool.
Does 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 have accessible units?
No, 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Kettner Blvd. - Kettner 714 does not have units with dishwashers.
