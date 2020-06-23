Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

7056 Fulton St. #1 Available 04/15/19 - ** BACK ON THE MARKET** Linda Vista



Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this charming upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in a quiet gated community. Features include laminate wood flooring, open concept kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Convenient in unit laundry and 1 reserved parking spot in carport with small fenced private yard and patio. HVAC



Great central location close to Mesa College, USD, Mission Valley Shopping, Sharp Hospital, Balboa Park, San Diego famous zoo and MCAS MiraMar with easy freeway access and walking distance to Linda Vista Community Park and Montgomery Middle School.



Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

CAL-BRE# 01426440



(RLNE4627280)