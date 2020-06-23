All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7056 Fulton St. #1
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

7056 Fulton St. #1

7056 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

7056 Fulton Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7056 Fulton St. #1 Available 04/15/19 - ** BACK ON THE MARKET** Linda Vista

Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this charming upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in a quiet gated community. Features include laminate wood flooring, open concept kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Convenient in unit laundry and 1 reserved parking spot in carport with small fenced private yard and patio. HVAC

Great central location close to Mesa College, USD, Mission Valley Shopping, Sharp Hospital, Balboa Park, San Diego famous zoo and MCAS MiraMar with easy freeway access and walking distance to Linda Vista Community Park and Montgomery Middle School.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

(RLNE4627280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7056 Fulton St. #1 have any available units?
7056 Fulton St. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7056 Fulton St. #1 have?
Some of 7056 Fulton St. #1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7056 Fulton St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
7056 Fulton St. #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7056 Fulton St. #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7056 Fulton St. #1 is pet friendly.
Does 7056 Fulton St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 7056 Fulton St. #1 does offer parking.
Does 7056 Fulton St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7056 Fulton St. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7056 Fulton St. #1 have a pool?
No, 7056 Fulton St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 7056 Fulton St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 7056 Fulton St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7056 Fulton St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7056 Fulton St. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
