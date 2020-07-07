700 West E Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities concierge parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Electra luxury residential building is centrally located in downtown San Diego. Live in a luxury downtown residence. Currently available, a rare opportunity to have separate ground floor street access into your unit in this highly sought after downtown San Diego location. This unit has 2 br/2ba and one assigned parking space.

The building has secure parking and concierge on-site.

A gourmet kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances awaits the resident. Street access has one bedroom on the ground floor with a bathroom off the bedroom. Stairs take you to the main living area, which includes a gourmet kitchen, countertop, and living area with Fireplace. Upstairs from the main living area is the master bedroom level with a private bathroom and building front door access. Available now. All applicants must meet rental criteria and submit an application for credit and background checks. Income requirements of 2.75X monthly rent. ($35) Pets are OK, with an additional pet deposit, weight and breed restrictions- 1 yr lease minimum.