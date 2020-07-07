All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:45 PM

700 West E Street

700 W E St W · No Longer Available
Location

700 W E St W, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
concierge
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Electra luxury residential building is centrally located in downtown San Diego. Live in a luxury downtown residence. Currently available, a rare opportunity to have separate ground floor street access into your unit in this highly sought after downtown San Diego location. This unit has 2 br/2ba and one assigned parking space.
The building has secure parking and concierge on-site.
A gourmet kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances awaits the resident. Street access has one bedroom on the ground floor with a bathroom off the bedroom. Stairs take you to the main living area, which includes a gourmet kitchen, countertop, and living area with Fireplace. Upstairs from the main living area is the master bedroom level with a private bathroom and building front door access. Available now. All applicants must meet rental criteria and submit an application for credit and background checks. Income requirements of 2.75X monthly rent. ($35) Pets are OK, with an additional pet deposit, weight and breed restrictions- 1 yr lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 West E Street have any available units?
700 West E Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 West E Street have?
Some of 700 West E Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 West E Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 West E Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 West E Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 West E Street is pet friendly.
Does 700 West E Street offer parking?
Yes, 700 West E Street offers parking.
Does 700 West E Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 West E Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 West E Street have a pool?
No, 700 West E Street does not have a pool.
Does 700 West E Street have accessible units?
No, 700 West E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 700 West E Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 West E Street does not have units with dishwashers.

