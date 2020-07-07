700 West E Street

Amenities
The Electra luxury residential building is centrally located in downtown San Diego. Live in a luxury downtown residence. Currently available, a rare opportunity to have separate ground floor street access into your unit in this highly sought after downtown San Diego location. This unit has 2 br/2ba and one assigned parking space.
The building has secure parking and concierge on-site.
A gourmet kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances awaits the resident. Street access has one bedroom on the ground floor with a bathroom off the bedroom. Stairs take you to the main living area, which includes a gourmet kitchen, countertop, and living area with Fireplace. Upstairs from the main living area is the master bedroom level with a private bathroom and building front door access. Available now. All applicants must meet rental criteria and submit an application for credit and background checks. Income requirements of 2.75X monthly rent. ($35) Pets are OK, with an additional pet deposit, weight and breed restrictions- 1 yr lease minimum.