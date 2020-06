Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Rolando Village. Close to SDSU, shopping, restaurants and freeway. This home features large bedrooms with mirrored wardrobe doors and ceiling fans. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar adjacent to the dining room. Living room with fireplace and an additional bonus sunroom. Ample backyard space and parking. This home has hardwood floors in living, dining, bedrooms and hall. Tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Available NOW!