Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

6860 Bear River Row #2

6860 Bear River Row · No Longer Available
Location

6860 Bear River Row, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Renovated Two Bedroom Condo in Paradise Hills - Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in the beautiful Southbay Townhomes community of Paradise Hills. A real Must See! Modern colors and design throughout including new plank flooring and renovated kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen features a stainless steel microwave and dishwasher in addition to the standard stove/oven, and refrigerator. Off the living room is your own private fenced patio area with outside storage. The dining room has an attractive ceiling fan. There is a Full Size electric washer and dryer in the large hallway laundry closet! The bathroom has been nicely renovated as well. The master bedroom has it's own separate patio area.
One parking space in carport and plenty of street parking.
Water, Sewer & Trash paid by Landlord.
Huge community area has plush park areas, tennis courts and is in walking distance to schools, trails, parks, and public transportation.
Dogs (no puppies) under 30 lbs okay with additional deposit. No cats.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Requirements:
1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.
2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.
3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership
4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2449666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6860 Bear River Row #2 have any available units?
6860 Bear River Row #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6860 Bear River Row #2 have?
Some of 6860 Bear River Row #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6860 Bear River Row #2 currently offering any rent specials?
6860 Bear River Row #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6860 Bear River Row #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6860 Bear River Row #2 is pet friendly.
Does 6860 Bear River Row #2 offer parking?
Yes, 6860 Bear River Row #2 offers parking.
Does 6860 Bear River Row #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6860 Bear River Row #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6860 Bear River Row #2 have a pool?
No, 6860 Bear River Row #2 does not have a pool.
Does 6860 Bear River Row #2 have accessible units?
No, 6860 Bear River Row #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6860 Bear River Row #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6860 Bear River Row #2 has units with dishwashers.
