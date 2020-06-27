6860 Bear River Row #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly tennis court

Renovated Two Bedroom Condo in Paradise Hills - Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in the beautiful Southbay Townhomes community of Paradise Hills. A real Must See! Modern colors and design throughout including new plank flooring and renovated kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen features a stainless steel microwave and dishwasher in addition to the standard stove/oven, and refrigerator. Off the living room is your own private fenced patio area with outside storage. The dining room has an attractive ceiling fan. There is a Full Size electric washer and dryer in the large hallway laundry closet! The bathroom has been nicely renovated as well. The master bedroom has it's own separate patio area.

One parking space in carport and plenty of street parking.

Water, Sewer & Trash paid by Landlord.

Huge community area has plush park areas, tennis courts and is in walking distance to schools, trails, parks, and public transportation.

Dogs (no puppies) under 30 lbs okay with additional deposit. No cats.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Requirements:

1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.

2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.

3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership

4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2449666)