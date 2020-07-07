All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6844 Newberry St

6844 Newberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

6844 Newberry Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled Single Story family home built in 1957 offers 2500 sq ft of architectural designs and detailed features throughout every room of the home. This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, plus Office, has wood and laminate floors throughout. The living room is open to the family room that overlooks the fireplace. The kitchen is a gourmet's dream with plenty of cabinets and includes a refrigerator. There is also a breakfast nook located next to the kitchen. The laundry room is near the kitchen and includes a washer and dryer. The office is has built-in desks, library, and plenty of shelves for books. The master bedroom has new laminate flooring and has French doors to a private backyard patio. Bedroom one is private and is located in the front of the house. Bedroom two has built-in desk, cabinets, and shelves. Bedroom three has their own private adjacent bathroom and shower. The home has a private back yard with neighborhood views of Mission Gorge valley and park-like setting. This home is close to parks, schools, shopping and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6844 Newberry St have any available units?
6844 Newberry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6844 Newberry St have?
Some of 6844 Newberry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6844 Newberry St currently offering any rent specials?
6844 Newberry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6844 Newberry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6844 Newberry St is pet friendly.
Does 6844 Newberry St offer parking?
No, 6844 Newberry St does not offer parking.
Does 6844 Newberry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6844 Newberry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6844 Newberry St have a pool?
No, 6844 Newberry St does not have a pool.
Does 6844 Newberry St have accessible units?
No, 6844 Newberry St does not have accessible units.
Does 6844 Newberry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6844 Newberry St does not have units with dishwashers.

