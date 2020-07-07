6844 Newberry St

Amenities
Newly remodeled Single Story family home built in 1957 offers 2500 sq ft of architectural designs and detailed features throughout every room of the home. This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath, plus Office, has wood and laminate floors throughout. The living room is open to the family room that overlooks the fireplace. The kitchen is a gourmet's dream with plenty of cabinets and includes a refrigerator. There is also a breakfast nook located next to the kitchen. The laundry room is near the kitchen and includes a washer and dryer. The office is has built-in desks, library, and plenty of shelves for books. The master bedroom has new laminate flooring and has French doors to a private backyard patio. Bedroom one is private and is located in the front of the house. Bedroom two has built-in desk, cabinets, and shelves. Bedroom three has their own private adjacent bathroom and shower. The home has a private back yard with neighborhood views of Mission Gorge valley and park-like setting. This home is close to parks, schools, shopping and freeways.