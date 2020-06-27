6785 Edmonton Avenue

Amenities

University City Home 5BR/3BA w/POOL - Spacious home, recently updated. Full bed and bath downstairs. Light and bright through out, modern colors. Lovely and spacious. Great views, pool and garden area. Easy care for property. Great location near UTC with shopping, dining, entertainment and UCSD transit and more!



- New Air Conditioning Unit

- Fresh Paint Throughout

- New Carpet

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator (for your use)

- Laundry hook ups

- Many updated fixtures

- Pool w/service

- Low water yard requirements

- Plenty of storage

- Modern and bright

- Back yard with views

- Garden area for those with a green thumb

- Large bedrooms with cathedral ceilings

- 2 full bedrooms and bathroom on 1st floor



**THIS POOL IS NOT GATED SEPARATELY IN THE BACK YARD, POOL/DOOR ALARMS WILL BE INSTALLED, GATE LOCKS, ETC.. IF YOU HAVE SMALL CHILDREN PLEASE KEEP THIS IN MIND WHEN MAKING YOUR RENTAL HOME DECISION**



TERMS: 12 month minimum



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS



- Total household income needs to be 3x's the monthly rent $13,200 Gross

- No cosigners

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable-experience with maintaining a pool a PLUS!

- Once approved, we require the lease to be signed and deposit received within 24 hours

- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers.



-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500 EACH. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox, you must register, prequalify and add photo ID to make appointment to view.



- PARKING: Attached 2 car garage, 2 driveway spaces



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay all.



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. You must provide proof of insurance prior to moving in.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



5th Avenue Property Management

CA BRE No. 01904403



Call or Text Tammy for more information 760-580-0327



5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



