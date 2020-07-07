6778 Edmonton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful sunny upgraded home on a very quiet street in a highly sought after location. Quick walk to UTC mall, shops and restaurants, not to mention all local award winning schools such as Curie Elementary, Stanley Middle and UC high. This home boasts sweeping hardwood flooring, and vaulted ceilings, light and bright colors, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, 3 spacious beds, 2 updated baths with custom tile. VERY private backyard, with mature fruit trees. Very peaceful street. Newer furnace+A/C