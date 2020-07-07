All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

6778 Edmonton Ave

6778 Edmonton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6778 Edmonton Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful sunny upgraded home on a very quiet street in a highly sought after location. Quick walk to UTC mall, shops and restaurants, not to mention all local award winning schools such as Curie Elementary, Stanley Middle and UC high. This home boasts sweeping hardwood flooring, and vaulted ceilings, light and bright colors, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, 3 spacious beds, 2 updated baths with custom tile. VERY private backyard, with mature fruit trees. Very peaceful street. Newer furnace+A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6778 Edmonton Ave have any available units?
6778 Edmonton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6778 Edmonton Ave have?
Some of 6778 Edmonton Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6778 Edmonton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6778 Edmonton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6778 Edmonton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6778 Edmonton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6778 Edmonton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6778 Edmonton Ave offers parking.
Does 6778 Edmonton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6778 Edmonton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6778 Edmonton Ave have a pool?
No, 6778 Edmonton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6778 Edmonton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6778 Edmonton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6778 Edmonton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6778 Edmonton Ave has units with dishwashers.

