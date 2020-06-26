Amenities
Beautiful Two Bedroom, Prime Location, 7-minute Bike Ride to SDSU!
Walkable location, just 1-2 blocks to Ralphs, bus stops, Starbucks, cafes, restaurants, and more.
Less than 5 minutes to the 8 freeway and about 15 minutes to downtown.
Features:
Two bedrooms one bathroom
Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances including microwave
Spacious living room
Upgraded bathroom with shower/tub
Original hardwood floors
Wall unit heat
Private yard
No smoking
Dedicated off-street parking
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident pays all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/6773-Mohawk-St-San-Diego-CA-92115
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE4690906)