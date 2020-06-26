All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 2 2020

6773 Mohawk St

6773 Mohawk Street · No Longer Available
Location

6773 Mohawk Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Two Bedroom, Prime Location, 7-minute Bike Ride to SDSU!

Walkable location, just 1-2 blocks to Ralphs, bus stops, Starbucks, cafes, restaurants, and more.

Less than 5 minutes to the 8 freeway and about 15 minutes to downtown.

Features:
Two bedrooms one bathroom
Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances including microwave
Spacious living room
Upgraded bathroom with shower/tub
Original hardwood floors
Wall unit heat
Private yard
No smoking
Dedicated off-street parking

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident pays all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/6773-Mohawk-St-San-Diego-CA-92115

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4690906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6773 Mohawk St have any available units?
6773 Mohawk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6773 Mohawk St have?
Some of 6773 Mohawk St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6773 Mohawk St currently offering any rent specials?
6773 Mohawk St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6773 Mohawk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6773 Mohawk St is pet friendly.
Does 6773 Mohawk St offer parking?
Yes, 6773 Mohawk St offers parking.
Does 6773 Mohawk St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6773 Mohawk St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6773 Mohawk St have a pool?
No, 6773 Mohawk St does not have a pool.
Does 6773 Mohawk St have accessible units?
No, 6773 Mohawk St does not have accessible units.
Does 6773 Mohawk St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6773 Mohawk St has units with dishwashers.
