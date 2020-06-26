Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Two Bedroom, Prime Location, 7-minute Bike Ride to SDSU!



Walkable location, just 1-2 blocks to Ralphs, bus stops, Starbucks, cafes, restaurants, and more.



Less than 5 minutes to the 8 freeway and about 15 minutes to downtown.



Features:

Two bedrooms one bathroom

Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances including microwave

Spacious living room

Upgraded bathroom with shower/tub

Original hardwood floors

Wall unit heat

Private yard

No smoking

Dedicated off-street parking



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Resident pays all utilities

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/6773-Mohawk-St-San-Diego-CA-92115



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE4690906)