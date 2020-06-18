6645 Saranac St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see for yourself this homey 1,352-square-foot, single-family home on the friendly College East neighborhood in San Diego, California now!



This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; and 2-spots attached garage plus on-street parking.



The cozy interior features tile and carpeted floor, recessed/suspended lightings, big slider windows, and sliding glass door. Its kitchen is equipped with fine wooden cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; a glossy granite countertop; and appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy bedrooms have mirror-fronted built-in closets for keeping clothes and other bedroom stuff. Its tidy and neat bathrooms are furnished with dual-sink vanity surmounted by a wide mirror; stand up sink wash; flush toilets; shower stall and shower/tub combo, both enclosed in aluminum framed sliding glass panel.



Gas heating and ceiling fans serve as its climate control.



A hookup washer and dryer are available.



No pets allowed but still negotiable.



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.

The exterior feature includes a fenced yard and patio--- a perfect spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends. The property owner will take care of the yard.



Walk Score: 75



This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



6645 Saranac Street is approximately a 12-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Alvarado Station stop.



Nearby parks: Montezuma Park, Del Cerro Park, Sunshine Park, and Clay Park.



Nearby Schools:

Hearst Elementary School - 0.99 miles, 10/10

Clay Elementary School - 0.55 miles, 6/10

Language Academy - 0.47 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.2 mile

14 Grantville Trolley - Baltimore



