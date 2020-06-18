All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

6645 Saranac St

6645 Saranac Street · No Longer Available
Location

6645 Saranac Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Book a showing now!

Come and see for yourself this homey 1,352-square-foot, single-family home on the friendly College East neighborhood in San Diego, California now!

This unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; and 2-spots attached garage plus on-street parking.

The cozy interior features tile and carpeted floor, recessed/suspended lightings, big slider windows, and sliding glass door. Its kitchen is equipped with fine wooden cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space; a glossy granite countertop; and appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfy bedrooms have mirror-fronted built-in closets for keeping clothes and other bedroom stuff. Its tidy and neat bathrooms are furnished with dual-sink vanity surmounted by a wide mirror; stand up sink wash; flush toilets; shower stall and shower/tub combo, both enclosed in aluminum framed sliding glass panel.

Gas heating and ceiling fans serve as its climate control.

A hookup washer and dryer are available.

No pets allowed but still negotiable.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.
The exterior feature includes a fenced yard and patio--- a perfect spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends. The property owner will take care of the yard.

Walk Score: 75

This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

6645 Saranac Street is approximately a 12-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Alvarado Station stop.

Nearby parks: Montezuma Park, Del Cerro Park, Sunshine Park, and Clay Park.

Nearby Schools:
Hearst Elementary School - 0.99 miles, 10/10
Clay Elementary School - 0.55 miles, 6/10
Language Academy - 0.47 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
1 Fashion Valley - La Mesa - 0.2 mile
14 Grantville Trolley - Baltimore

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5082539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

