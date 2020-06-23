656 Alvin St

Amenities
Single Family Home in Emerald Hills/San Diego
3 bedroom
2 bath
Forced air heating and AC
Inside laundry hook ups (tenant provides own washer/dryer)
2 car garage
Large attached enclosed patio/den
Duel pane windows.
Nice size fenced rear yard, gardener provided.
Accepts Section 8 with perfect rent history file.
Sorry no pets unless covered by law which will require a verifiable Rx from physical or licensed therapist.
ALL adults must apply. $45,00 credit/background check fee.
Credit score must be 650 and above, (no evictions or collections other than medical and school bills)
Income 2.5x amount of rent. Must provide renters insurance prior to move in.
Must have excellent rent history
Tenant pays all utilities
for faster service call,
619-630-5134
www.mirisproperties.com
* we apologize, there has been a rent price correction.