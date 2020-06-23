All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

656 Alvin St

656 Alvin Street · No Longer Available
Location

656 Alvin Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Single Family Home in Emerald Hills/San Diego

3 bedroom
2 bath
Forced air heating and AC
Inside laundry hook ups (tenant provides own washer/dryer)
2 car garage
Large attached enclosed patio/den
Duel pane windows.
Nice size fenced rear yard, gardener provided.

Accepts Section 8 with perfect rent history file.

Sorry no pets unless covered by law which will require a verifiable Rx from physical or licensed therapist.

ALL adults must apply. $45,00 credit/background check fee.
Credit score must be 650 and above, (no evictions or collections other than medical and school bills)
Income 2.5x amount of rent. Must provide renters insurance prior to move in.
Must have excellent rent history
Tenant pays all utilities

for faster service call,

619-630-5134
www.mirisproperties.com
* we apologize, there has been a rent price correction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Alvin St have any available units?
656 Alvin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 Alvin St have?
Some of 656 Alvin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Alvin St currently offering any rent specials?
656 Alvin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Alvin St pet-friendly?
No, 656 Alvin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 656 Alvin St offer parking?
Yes, 656 Alvin St offers parking.
Does 656 Alvin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 Alvin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Alvin St have a pool?
No, 656 Alvin St does not have a pool.
Does 656 Alvin St have accessible units?
No, 656 Alvin St does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Alvin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Alvin St does not have units with dishwashers.
