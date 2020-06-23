656 Alvin St

Amenities

Single Family Home in Emerald Hills/San Diego



3 bedroom

2 bath

Forced air heating and AC

Inside laundry hook ups (tenant provides own washer/dryer)

2 car garage

Large attached enclosed patio/den

Duel pane windows.

Nice size fenced rear yard, gardener provided.



Accepts Section 8 with perfect rent history file.



Sorry no pets unless covered by law which will require a verifiable Rx from physical or licensed therapist.



ALL adults must apply. $45,00 credit/background check fee.

Credit score must be 650 and above, (no evictions or collections other than medical and school bills)

Income 2.5x amount of rent. Must provide renters insurance prior to move in.

Must have excellent rent history

Tenant pays all utilities



for faster service call,



619-630-5134

www.mirisproperties.com

* we apologize, there has been a rent price correction.