6541 Lemarand Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large home with unique floorplan, garage, huge back yard with firepit!! - Call this amazing place your home! Just inside the front door, you will find the front room carpeted with fresh paint and new window coverings. To the left is the kitchen featuring a built-in oven and stove. The countertops have been refinished and the flooring is travertine tile.



To the left of the kitchen is a small bedroom that can be utilized as extra storage or a hobby room! Enjoy the large closet, natural sunlight, and a built-in desk. Proceed down the hall to the laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Exit the laundry room to the garage and front driveway.



Down the hall is a massive living room with paneled wood walls and textured ceilings. Off the family room are two bedrooms, one with carpet and one with original hardwood flooring. Both featuring larger closets!



Upstairs is the master suite. Private and spacious, featuring original hardwood flooring as well. The room has a great view of the backyard and access to your very own bathroom. This house is a real value and you will enjoy the massive backyard for all your outdoor needs! You are located close to major shopping, freeway access, and SDSU.



Renter's insurance required.



(RLNE2230908)