San Diego, CA
6541 Lemarand Ave
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

6541 Lemarand Ave

6541 Lemarand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6541 Lemarand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large home with unique floorplan, garage, huge back yard with firepit!! - Call this amazing place your home! Just inside the front door, you will find the front room carpeted with fresh paint and new window coverings. To the left is the kitchen featuring a built-in oven and stove. The countertops have been refinished and the flooring is travertine tile.

To the left of the kitchen is a small bedroom that can be utilized as extra storage or a hobby room! Enjoy the large closet, natural sunlight, and a built-in desk. Proceed down the hall to the laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Exit the laundry room to the garage and front driveway.

Down the hall is a massive living room with paneled wood walls and textured ceilings. Off the family room are two bedrooms, one with carpet and one with original hardwood flooring. Both featuring larger closets!

Upstairs is the master suite. Private and spacious, featuring original hardwood flooring as well. The room has a great view of the backyard and access to your very own bathroom. This house is a real value and you will enjoy the massive backyard for all your outdoor needs! You are located close to major shopping, freeway access, and SDSU.

Renter's insurance required.

(RLNE2230908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6541 Lemarand Ave have any available units?
6541 Lemarand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6541 Lemarand Ave have?
Some of 6541 Lemarand Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6541 Lemarand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6541 Lemarand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6541 Lemarand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6541 Lemarand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6541 Lemarand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6541 Lemarand Ave offers parking.
Does 6541 Lemarand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6541 Lemarand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6541 Lemarand Ave have a pool?
No, 6541 Lemarand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6541 Lemarand Ave have accessible units?
No, 6541 Lemarand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6541 Lemarand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6541 Lemarand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
