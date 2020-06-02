All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

6486 Caminito Estrellado

6486 Caminito Estrellado · No Longer Available
Location

6486 Caminito Estrellado, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
3BR 2.5BA Home in Del Cerro Heights Community - 180 Degree Views, Open Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Pet Friendly - ****Available Now****

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***

Located in Del Cerro Heights

6486 Caminito Estrellado

3 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 2013 SqFt
2 Story House
2 Car Garage
180 Degree Westerly Views + Sunsets from All Rooms

Refrigerator
Stove - Electric
Oven-Electric
Built-in Microwave
Dishwasher
Wine Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliances
Kitchen Island
Tile Backsplash
Granite Counter Tops
Recessed Lighting
Tile Flooring

AC/Heat - Forced Air
Open Floor Plan - Views from All Levels + Rooms
Fireplace in Living Room
1ST FLOOR:
2 Car Garage
Living Room - Wood Laminate Flooring
Family Rooms - Wood Laminate Flooring
Half Bath
Kitchen
2ND FLOOR - Going Down from First Floor Entry Level
All Bedrooms Carpet
Master Bathroom - Tile in Bathrooms
2ND Full Bath
Washer/Dryer
**Home does not have a private yard. Nor Is yard Fenced**

COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Gated Community
Tennis Courts
Clubhouse/Rec Room
Exercise Room
Playground
Pool
Sauna
Spa/Hot Tub

CLOSE TO:
Interstate 8
Lake Mary
San Carlos Golf Course
Mission Trails Regional Park
Grossmont College
Schools

TENANT PAYS:
Water/Sewer
SDGE
Cable/Dish

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance mandatory
Security Deposit: $3095.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets Max Cat or Dog - Any Size
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4988364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6486 Caminito Estrellado have any available units?
6486 Caminito Estrellado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6486 Caminito Estrellado have?
Some of 6486 Caminito Estrellado's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6486 Caminito Estrellado currently offering any rent specials?
6486 Caminito Estrellado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6486 Caminito Estrellado pet-friendly?
Yes, 6486 Caminito Estrellado is pet friendly.
Does 6486 Caminito Estrellado offer parking?
Yes, 6486 Caminito Estrellado offers parking.
Does 6486 Caminito Estrellado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6486 Caminito Estrellado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6486 Caminito Estrellado have a pool?
Yes, 6486 Caminito Estrellado has a pool.
Does 6486 Caminito Estrellado have accessible units?
No, 6486 Caminito Estrellado does not have accessible units.
Does 6486 Caminito Estrellado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6486 Caminito Estrellado has units with dishwashers.
