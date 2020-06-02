Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court

3BR 2.5BA Home in Del Cerro Heights Community - 180 Degree Views, Open Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Pet Friendly - ****Available Now****



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***



Located in Del Cerro Heights



6486 Caminito Estrellado



3 Bedroom

2.5 Bathroom

Estimated 2013 SqFt

2 Story House

2 Car Garage

180 Degree Westerly Views + Sunsets from All Rooms



Refrigerator

Stove - Electric

Oven-Electric

Built-in Microwave

Dishwasher

Wine Refrigerator

Stainless Steel Appliances

Kitchen Island

Tile Backsplash

Granite Counter Tops

Recessed Lighting

Tile Flooring



AC/Heat - Forced Air

Open Floor Plan - Views from All Levels + Rooms

Fireplace in Living Room

1ST FLOOR:

2 Car Garage

Living Room - Wood Laminate Flooring

Family Rooms - Wood Laminate Flooring

Half Bath

Kitchen

2ND FLOOR - Going Down from First Floor Entry Level

All Bedrooms Carpet

Master Bathroom - Tile in Bathrooms

2ND Full Bath

Washer/Dryer

**Home does not have a private yard. Nor Is yard Fenced**



COMMUNITY INFORMATION:

Gated Community

Tennis Courts

Clubhouse/Rec Room

Exercise Room

Playground

Pool

Sauna

Spa/Hot Tub



CLOSE TO:

Interstate 8

Lake Mary

San Carlos Golf Course

Mission Trails Regional Park

Grossmont College

Schools



TENANT PAYS:

Water/Sewer

SDGE

Cable/Dish



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance mandatory

Security Deposit: $3095.00



PET INFORMATION:

2 Pets Max Cat or Dog - Any Size

Pet Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE4988364)