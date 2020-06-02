Amenities
3BR 2.5BA Home in Del Cerro Heights Community - 180 Degree Views, Open Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Pet Friendly - ****Available Now****
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***
Located in Del Cerro Heights
6486 Caminito Estrellado
3 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
Estimated 2013 SqFt
2 Story House
2 Car Garage
180 Degree Westerly Views + Sunsets from All Rooms
Refrigerator
Stove - Electric
Oven-Electric
Built-in Microwave
Dishwasher
Wine Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliances
Kitchen Island
Tile Backsplash
Granite Counter Tops
Recessed Lighting
Tile Flooring
AC/Heat - Forced Air
Open Floor Plan - Views from All Levels + Rooms
Fireplace in Living Room
1ST FLOOR:
2 Car Garage
Living Room - Wood Laminate Flooring
Family Rooms - Wood Laminate Flooring
Half Bath
Kitchen
2ND FLOOR - Going Down from First Floor Entry Level
All Bedrooms Carpet
Master Bathroom - Tile in Bathrooms
2ND Full Bath
Washer/Dryer
**Home does not have a private yard. Nor Is yard Fenced**
COMMUNITY INFORMATION:
Gated Community
Tennis Courts
Clubhouse/Rec Room
Exercise Room
Playground
Pool
Sauna
Spa/Hot Tub
CLOSE TO:
Interstate 8
Lake Mary
San Carlos Golf Course
Mission Trails Regional Park
Grossmont College
Schools
TENANT PAYS:
Water/Sewer
SDGE
Cable/Dish
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance mandatory
Security Deposit: $3095.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets Max Cat or Dog - Any Size
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
