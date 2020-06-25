6451 Lake Mere Court

Amenities

Lake Murray 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Enjoy endless views of Mount Helix and the east county mountains from your very private covered back patio, or from your light and bright living room with large picture windows. Extremely quiet & breezy hilltop residential neighborhood, yet shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. are all within a 1-2 minute drive. Golfers, hikers, runners, bikers, and fishermen will love Mission Trails Park/ Lake Murray, Mission Trails & San Carlos Golf Courses that are less than 3 miles away! Easy freeway access in only 2-3 minutes.



This just renovated home features wonderful natural lighting throughout, as well as a very open & functional floor plan. Spacious living room with large picture windows opens onto the covered back patio - perfect for relaxing, or entertaining. Enjoy alfresco dining on covered front patio directly off kitchen/ dining area. BRAND NEW updates include: energy efficient dual pane vinyl windows/doors, exterior and interior paint, window coverings, carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen updates feature granite counter tops, 5 burners gas stove, large stainless steel sink, and quiet KitchenAid dishwasher. Both bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, fixtures and one piece/ water wise Toto toilets.



Large 2 car garage with lots of storage space includes brand new washer and gas dryer. $2695. / mo



No Pets Allowed



