San Diego, CA
6451 Lake Mere Court
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

6451 Lake Mere Court

6451 Lake Mere Court · No Longer Available
Location

6451 Lake Mere Court, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Lake Murray 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Enjoy endless views of Mount Helix and the east county mountains from your very private covered back patio, or from your light and bright living room with large picture windows. Extremely quiet & breezy hilltop residential neighborhood, yet shopping, restaurants, banks, etc. are all within a 1-2 minute drive. Golfers, hikers, runners, bikers, and fishermen will love Mission Trails Park/ Lake Murray, Mission Trails & San Carlos Golf Courses that are less than 3 miles away! Easy freeway access in only 2-3 minutes.

This just renovated home features wonderful natural lighting throughout, as well as a very open & functional floor plan. Spacious living room with large picture windows opens onto the covered back patio - perfect for relaxing, or entertaining. Enjoy alfresco dining on covered front patio directly off kitchen/ dining area. BRAND NEW updates include: energy efficient dual pane vinyl windows/doors, exterior and interior paint, window coverings, carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen updates feature granite counter tops, 5 burners gas stove, large stainless steel sink, and quiet KitchenAid dishwasher. Both bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, fixtures and one piece/ water wise Toto toilets.

Large 2 car garage with lots of storage space includes brand new washer and gas dryer. $2695. / mo

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6451 Lake Mere Court have any available units?
6451 Lake Mere Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6451 Lake Mere Court have?
Some of 6451 Lake Mere Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6451 Lake Mere Court currently offering any rent specials?
6451 Lake Mere Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6451 Lake Mere Court pet-friendly?
No, 6451 Lake Mere Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6451 Lake Mere Court offer parking?
Yes, 6451 Lake Mere Court offers parking.
Does 6451 Lake Mere Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6451 Lake Mere Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6451 Lake Mere Court have a pool?
No, 6451 Lake Mere Court does not have a pool.
Does 6451 Lake Mere Court have accessible units?
No, 6451 Lake Mere Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6451 Lake Mere Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6451 Lake Mere Court has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

