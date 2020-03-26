6220 Agee St #15

Amenities
1 BED 1 BATH / UNIVERSITY CITY - This is a spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in the central neighborhood of University City. The property has easy access to the 52 and 805 freeways. The condo offers a large open concept living, dining and kitchen area. There are large balconies off of the living room and bedroom. There is an abundance of storage in bedroom and hallway.
12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE, cable/internet. Owner pays water & trash.
Laundry: Coin Operated Laundry Onsite
Parking: Off street parking
Appliances: oven/stove, refrigerator
No Smoking
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA DRE Lic. #00935682
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4771058)