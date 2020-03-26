6220 Agee St #15

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking internet access range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

1 BED 1 BATH / UNIVERSITY CITY - This is a spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in the central neighborhood of University City. The property has easy access to the 52 and 805 freeways. The condo offers a large open concept living, dining and kitchen area. There are large balconies off of the living room and bedroom. There is an abundance of storage in bedroom and hallway.



12 Month Lease

Unfurnished

Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE, cable/internet. Owner pays water & trash.

Laundry: Coin Operated Laundry Onsite

Parking: Off street parking

Appliances: oven/stove, refrigerator

No Smoking



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA DRE Lic. #00935682



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4771058)