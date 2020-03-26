All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6220 Agee St #15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6220 Agee St #15
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:06 AM

6220 Agee St #15

6220 Agee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6220 Agee Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
1 BED 1 BATH / UNIVERSITY CITY - This is a spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo located in the central neighborhood of University City. The property has easy access to the 52 and 805 freeways. The condo offers a large open concept living, dining and kitchen area. There are large balconies off of the living room and bedroom. There is an abundance of storage in bedroom and hallway.

12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE, cable/internet. Owner pays water & trash.
Laundry: Coin Operated Laundry Onsite
Parking: Off street parking
Appliances: oven/stove, refrigerator
No Smoking

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA DRE Lic. #00935682

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4771058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 Agee St #15 have any available units?
6220 Agee St #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6220 Agee St #15 have?
Some of 6220 Agee St #15's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6220 Agee St #15 currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Agee St #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Agee St #15 pet-friendly?
No, 6220 Agee St #15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6220 Agee St #15 offer parking?
Yes, 6220 Agee St #15 offers parking.
Does 6220 Agee St #15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 Agee St #15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Agee St #15 have a pool?
No, 6220 Agee St #15 does not have a pool.
Does 6220 Agee St #15 have accessible units?
No, 6220 Agee St #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 Agee St #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6220 Agee St #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University