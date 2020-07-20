6211 Merced Lake Ave

Amenities

Updated Home close to Lake Murray - This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level home with a bonus room included. The top level of the home has the three spacious bedrooms and two of the bathrooms. This home does come with valuable amenities like; A/C, cosmetic fireplace, lots of kitchen storage space, large fenced yard with a covered patio area and a two car garage.



Pets: Possible small dog with $1000 extra deposit.

Gardener is included.

Lease Term: One year minimum.

Utilities: None Included.



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



