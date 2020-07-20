All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

6211 Merced Lake Ave

6211 Merced Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6211 Merced Lake Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Updated Home close to Lake Murray - This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level home with a bonus room included. The top level of the home has the three spacious bedrooms and two of the bathrooms. This home does come with valuable amenities like; A/C, cosmetic fireplace, lots of kitchen storage space, large fenced yard with a covered patio area and a two car garage.

Pets: Possible small dog with $1000 extra deposit.
Gardener is included.
Lease Term: One year minimum.
Utilities: None Included.

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE2351435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 Merced Lake Ave have any available units?
6211 Merced Lake Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6211 Merced Lake Ave have?
Some of 6211 Merced Lake Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 Merced Lake Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6211 Merced Lake Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 Merced Lake Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6211 Merced Lake Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6211 Merced Lake Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6211 Merced Lake Ave offers parking.
Does 6211 Merced Lake Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6211 Merced Lake Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 Merced Lake Ave have a pool?
No, 6211 Merced Lake Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6211 Merced Lake Ave have accessible units?
No, 6211 Merced Lake Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 Merced Lake Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6211 Merced Lake Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
