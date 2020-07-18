Amenities
Newly Remodeled 4Bd/3Ba home in Rolando San Diego - Property Id: 313745
Available Now! Newly Remodeled Single-story home with beautiful details throughout!
Detached studio/office/craft room in backyard!
Centrally located in the college area, right off the 8 freeway, and close to all your shopping, dining, and entertainment needs. This is a Must see!!!
Please call or text Shelley at show contact info for a tour of this charming house.
*Newly Painted with Modern Lighting Fixtures
*New Hardwood Floors Throughout
* Full Size Smart Washer/Dryer
*Home Solar Panel System
*Forced Air & Heating System
*Covered Above Ground Spa
* One Car Garage with Storage Shelving
* Two Car Driveway
* Large fenced yards and Custom Wall Water Feature
* Professional landscaping and sprinkler system in both front and back yard
* Gardener Included
Pets negotiable.
No smoking, please.
Available for a minimum 12 month lease.
Co-signors are not allowed for this property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6157-madeline-st-san-diego-ca/313745
