San Diego, CA
6157 Madeline St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6157 Madeline St

6157 Madeline Street · (858) 375-3425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6157 Madeline Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3800 · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Newly Remodeled 4Bd/3Ba home in Rolando San Diego - Property Id: 313745

Available Now! Newly Remodeled Single-story home with beautiful details throughout!

Detached studio/office/craft room in backyard!

Centrally located in the college area, right off the 8 freeway, and close to all your shopping, dining, and entertainment needs. This is a Must see!!!
Please call or text Shelley at show contact info for a tour of this charming house.

Amenities:
*Newly Painted with Modern Lighting Fixtures
*New Hardwood Floors Throughout
* Full Size Smart Washer/Dryer
*Home Solar Panel System
*Forced Air & Heating System
*Covered Above Ground Spa
* One Car Garage with Storage Shelving
* Two Car Driveway
* Large fenced yards and Custom Wall Water Feature
* Professional landscaping and sprinkler system in both front and back yard
* Gardener Included
Pets negotiable.
No smoking, please.
Available for a minimum 12 month lease.
Co-signors are not allowed for this property.
Please call or text Shelley at show contact info to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6157-madeline-st-san-diego-ca/313745
Property Id 313745

(RLNE5943808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6157 Madeline St have any available units?
6157 Madeline St has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6157 Madeline St have?
Some of 6157 Madeline St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6157 Madeline St currently offering any rent specials?
6157 Madeline St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6157 Madeline St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6157 Madeline St is pet friendly.
Does 6157 Madeline St offer parking?
Yes, 6157 Madeline St offers parking.
Does 6157 Madeline St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6157 Madeline St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6157 Madeline St have a pool?
No, 6157 Madeline St does not have a pool.
Does 6157 Madeline St have accessible units?
No, 6157 Madeline St does not have accessible units.
Does 6157 Madeline St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6157 Madeline St has units with dishwashers.
