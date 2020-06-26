612 W. Laurel St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

San Diego Bankers Hill- Rare 2 Bed 1 Ba. Renovated Downstairs Unit!! Available Now .-Short Term Available - *Amazing Location and cool coastal breeze

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Air Conditioning

*All Utilities Included

*Patio

*Remodeled Throughout

*Laminate Hardwood Floors

*Granite Counters

*Spacious Bedrooms and Bath

*Light and Bright

*Common Area for BBQ and Private Sitting



(Photos are staged brochure photos, unit is unfurnished)

Walkable from Balboa Park , the Gaslamp Quarter, the Harbor, San Diego Airport , Little Italy and much more. Within minutes to the Beaches , Recreation , Entertainment and Restaurants. Freeway access for quick commute to all areas of San Diego. Near Public Transportation and Walk-ability to all.



Month to Month or year lease available. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval and Additional Deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- DRE #01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info.



(RLNE4998201)