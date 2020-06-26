All apartments in San Diego
Location

6084 Mohler Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Grantville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath home with xeriscaped yard! Close to SDSU! - As you walk up to this home you'll notice the newly xeriscaped yard that's not only beautiful, but will also help conserve water. The blue front door also adds a pop of color to the home.

This home features the original hardwood floors, but has many custom features; notice the custom paint and window coverings throughout.

Off to the left is the remolded kitchen with granite counter tops and newer stainless steel appliances. The living room includes a fireplace that you can warm up to during those chilly nights. There are large windows and a patio slider that opens up to an enclosed patio with an amazing view of the city.

Both bathrooms have newer vanities with Travertine tile shower enclosures. The bedrooms feature mirrored closets and double pane windows.

There is central heating and air. Washer & Dryer included!

Renters Insurance required!

(RLNE2586066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6084 Mohler Street have any available units?
6084 Mohler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6084 Mohler Street have?
Some of 6084 Mohler Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6084 Mohler Street currently offering any rent specials?
6084 Mohler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6084 Mohler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6084 Mohler Street is pet friendly.
Does 6084 Mohler Street offer parking?
No, 6084 Mohler Street does not offer parking.
Does 6084 Mohler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6084 Mohler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6084 Mohler Street have a pool?
No, 6084 Mohler Street does not have a pool.
Does 6084 Mohler Street have accessible units?
No, 6084 Mohler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6084 Mohler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6084 Mohler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
