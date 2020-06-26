6084 Mohler Street

Amenities

Newly Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath home with xeriscaped yard! Close to SDSU! - As you walk up to this home you'll notice the newly xeriscaped yard that's not only beautiful, but will also help conserve water. The blue front door also adds a pop of color to the home.



This home features the original hardwood floors, but has many custom features; notice the custom paint and window coverings throughout.



Off to the left is the remolded kitchen with granite counter tops and newer stainless steel appliances. The living room includes a fireplace that you can warm up to during those chilly nights. There are large windows and a patio slider that opens up to an enclosed patio with an amazing view of the city.



Both bathrooms have newer vanities with Travertine tile shower enclosures. The bedrooms feature mirrored closets and double pane windows.



There is central heating and air. Washer & Dryer included!



Renters Insurance required!



