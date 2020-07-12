336 Apartments for rent in Grantville, San Diego, CA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
32 Units Available
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,932
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1135 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,987
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
989 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community situated in a peaceful courtyard setting close to Old Town and Downtown San Diego. Tenants have access to a fitness center, picnic area and two swimming pools.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10425 Caminito Cuervo #225
10425 Caminito Cuervo, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1037 sqft
10425 Caminito Cuervo #225 Available 08/17/20 Back on the Market! Mission Valley Beauty! Call today Move in Tomorrow! - This wonderful two bedroom two bath condo is located in a highly desirable area in Mission Valley.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10760 Caminito Bravura
10760 Caminito Bravura, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1334 sqft
Beautiful 3br/1.5ba 2-story end unit in the desirable park-like Mission Playmor community - Beautiful 3br/1.5ba 2-story end unit in the desirable park-like Mission Playmor community. This townhome has been totally remodeled.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
6370 Rancho Mission Road
6370 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
603 sqft
Updated condo in the Friars Pointe in Mission Valley! This 2nd floor unit features laminate wood flooring throughout and includes 1 assigned parking space and 1 additional permitted/guest space with a parking pass.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6371 Rancho Mission Road
6371 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1276 sqft
Spacious upstairs 2BR 2BA condo with washer and dryer and one car garage with a view! Excellent Mission Valley location, super close to freeways, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4966 Waring Rd. #C
4966 Waring Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1296 sqft
Dual Master 2 BD 2.5 BA with 2 Car Garage, Laundry, Easy Access to I-8, & Clubhouse Amenities - Come view this 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom dual master condo located in the Tennis Townhomes Community.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6151 Rancho Mission Road Unit 204
6151 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 17
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
6395 Rancho Mission Road Unit #5
6395 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1276 sqft
Charming Split-Level Home W/ Attached Garage - Charming split-level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two car attached garage. This home's main level has beautiful laminate wood flooring with separate dining and living area.
Results within 1 mile of Grantville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
9 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
$
17 Units Available
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1363 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,459
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,834
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
5991 Wenrich Place
5991 Wenrich Place, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2496 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Del Cerro. This home features wood look flooring and fireplace in the living room and a newer central AC system.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
5005 Collwood Way
5005 Collwood Way, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1050 sqft
Beautiful and Charming Condo in quiet community in Collwood Meadows. The condo is conveniently located near SDSU, trendy dining, bus line and more. The home is equipped with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, fireplace, balcony, and AC.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5055 Collwood Blvd
5055 Collwood Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
971 sqft
Secured building w/gated parking, beautiful two bedroom two bath upgraded unit w/granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, deep dual stainless steel sinks & under cabinet kitchen lighting.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7760 Margerum Unit #221
7760 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1087 sqft
7760 Margerum Unit #221 Available 08/15/20 Rare 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Top Floor Condo in Del Cerro - Located close to Mission Valley & Fashion Valley shopping and restaurants. Located within the desirable Hill & Dale complex.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11245 Promesa Drive
11245 Promesa Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1803 sqft
Updated Tierrasanta 4/2 with Canyon Views Available ASAP! - Spacious Tierrasanta 4 bed/ 2 bath single story home with newly refinished kitchen and brand new solid surface floors available now! This large, open home comes with a spacious fenced in
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6675 Mission Gorge Rd. Unit 202
6675 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Central Large, Bright, 2nd Story, One Bedroom, One Bath in Allied Gardens - With easy access to much of central San Diego, this bright, newly painted unit with upgraded flooring is ready for move in! Close to Mission and Fashion Valley, North Park,
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3055 W Canyon Ave
3055 West Canyon Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1411 sqft
Stonecrest - Hampton Place - Property Id: 313685 Features Include: 3 Bedrooms / 2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4273 Cartulina Rd
4273 Cartulina Road, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2502 sqft
4273 Cartulina Rd Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2.5 bath home! - Large 4 bed 2.5 bath home! This home was built in 1974, located on a large lot with plenty of space, has an updated kitchen, loft space with spiral staircase from family room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6883 Mission Gorge Road
6883 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1632 sqft
Single Level House - This single family home is 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom comes with a 2 car garage. Comes with lots of off-street parking. Walled in front low maintenance courtyard.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5220 Joan Ct
5220 Joan Court, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1539 sqft
Nice & spacious home walking distance to SDSU. This home features new exterior paint, real hardwood floors, NO CARPETS!! Large private rear yard & patio. 2 car attached Garage and Large Driveway.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5533 Adobe Falls Dr
5533 Adobe Falls Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1144 sqft
Conveniently located, upper level 2 bed/2 bath condo with over 1100 sq ft located in Del Cerro. Inside you?ll admire the statement eat-in kitchen with elegant wood cabinetry, ample counter space and wine fridge.
