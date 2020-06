Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated carpet

New and highly upgraded townhome with gleaming appliances, lavish living/family areas, plantation shutters and abundance of natural lights. 3 bedroom with a den, hardwood floor and upgraded carpets. Double sinks and his/her closets in master bedroom. Minutes away from Canyon Crest Academy, one of the best high schools in the country and top rated middle school and elementary school. Easy access to multiple shopping centers, freeways and hiking trails.