5992 Village Center Loop

5992 E Village Center Loop Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5992 E Village Center Loop Rd, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Brand new model townhome! Professionally decorated, never lived in. Features KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, gourmet kitchen island, energy star certified and much more! Walking distance to Pacific Trail Middle School, Canyon Crest Academy (CCA), and The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch which includes Crunch Gym, Trader Joes, Starbucks, Breakfast Republic and more. Perfect for families looking to relocate into area, or remodeling current home. 90 day minimum rental. Available December 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5992 Village Center Loop have any available units?
5992 Village Center Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5992 Village Center Loop have?
Some of 5992 Village Center Loop's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5992 Village Center Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5992 Village Center Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5992 Village Center Loop pet-friendly?
No, 5992 Village Center Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5992 Village Center Loop offer parking?
No, 5992 Village Center Loop does not offer parking.
Does 5992 Village Center Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5992 Village Center Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5992 Village Center Loop have a pool?
No, 5992 Village Center Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5992 Village Center Loop have accessible units?
No, 5992 Village Center Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5992 Village Center Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5992 Village Center Loop has units with dishwashers.
