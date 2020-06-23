5992 Village Center Loop

Amenities

Brand new model townhome! Professionally decorated, never lived in. Features KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, gourmet kitchen island, energy star certified and much more! Walking distance to Pacific Trail Middle School, Canyon Crest Academy (CCA), and The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch which includes Crunch Gym, Trader Joes, Starbucks, Breakfast Republic and more. Perfect for families looking to relocate into area, or remodeling current home. 90 day minimum rental. Available December 1.