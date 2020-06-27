All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5918 Quiet Slope Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5918 Quiet Slope Dr.
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

5918 Quiet Slope Dr.

5918 Quiet Slope Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5918 Quiet Slope Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5918 Quiet Slope Dr. Available 08/01/19 - Newly updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath house, 1431 sq ft, in a in a highly desirable San Carlos neighborhood. Updated Kitchen, Granite counter tops, brand new Appliances, New Floors, Updated baths, Freshly painted interior, updated low-maintenance landscaping, Attractive Garden Window, Fireplace, Skylights, Backyard Gazebo, French Doors, Patio Furniture Included, Central Forced Air. Walk to neighborhood park and enjoy Mission Trails Regional Park just minutes away. 15 minutes to downtown San Diego.

(RLNE3800206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. have any available units?
5918 Quiet Slope Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. have?
Some of 5918 Quiet Slope Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5918 Quiet Slope Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. offer parking?
No, 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. have a pool?
No, 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5918 Quiet Slope Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University