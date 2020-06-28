5865 Estelle St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking internet access dogs allowed

Beautiful apartment in quite neighborhood



5865 Estelle, Street San Diego, CA 92115



Includes:

Private patio

Parking space

A/C

In unit washer and dryer (free)

Internet

Direct TV (ultimate package)

All utilities included in monthly rental price!



Enjoy a quiet neighborhood close to the campus, restaurants, and public transportation. Office/Den can be used as a second bedroom. Updated kitchen, bathroom and dinning room space. Very private one of two units on the property. Everything is upgraded and beautiful!