Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:07 AM

5865 Estelle St

5865 Estelle Street · No Longer Available
Location

5865 Estelle Street, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
Beautiful apartment in quite neighborhood

5865 Estelle, Street San Diego, CA 92115

Includes:
Private patio
Parking space
A/C
In unit washer and dryer (free)
Internet
Direct TV (ultimate package)
All utilities included in monthly rental price!

Enjoy a quiet neighborhood close to the campus, restaurants, and public transportation. Office/Den can be used as a second bedroom. Updated kitchen, bathroom and dinning room space. Very private one of two units on the property. Everything is upgraded and beautiful!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5865 Estelle St have any available units?
5865 Estelle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5865 Estelle St have?
Some of 5865 Estelle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5865 Estelle St currently offering any rent specials?
5865 Estelle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5865 Estelle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5865 Estelle St is pet friendly.
Does 5865 Estelle St offer parking?
Yes, 5865 Estelle St offers parking.
Does 5865 Estelle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5865 Estelle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5865 Estelle St have a pool?
No, 5865 Estelle St does not have a pool.
Does 5865 Estelle St have accessible units?
No, 5865 Estelle St does not have accessible units.
Does 5865 Estelle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5865 Estelle St does not have units with dishwashers.
