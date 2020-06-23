All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5712 Lance Street

5712 Lance Street · No Longer Available
Location

5712 Lance Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom house with garage and A/C! - Welcome to your new spacious home! Close to the 8 freeway and conveniently located on a quaint street near restaurants, transportation, and shopping.

As you approach the home, youll be greeted by a lush green lawn. Through the front doors is a private courtyard that leads to the formal double door home entrance. Inside to your right you will notice a bright living room that connects to the formal dining room. You will love cooking in this kitchen! It is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, gas stove and double oven. Great for entertaining, it also features a large bar top and opens to another large living space.

The first level includes two bedrooms with wall to wall closets, an updated full bathroom, and a laundry room which features washer and dryer hookups.
The second level has all carpeted flooring and custom paint. First door on your left is a sprawling master suite providing a fireplace, a private bathroom with refinished double sinks, and a fresh tub/shower. The master suite also boasts two closets with ample storage space. Down the hallway is a bathroom with a tub/shower and three other customized bedrooms.
This home also includes an automatic two car garage, wrap around backyard, and a patio that has plenty of room for all your outdoor needs! Dont forget the gorgeous sun-room with brand new carpet!
*Renters insurance required
*No co-signers accepted

(RLNE4667612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Lance Street have any available units?
5712 Lance Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5712 Lance Street have?
Some of 5712 Lance Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Lance Street currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Lance Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Lance Street pet-friendly?
No, 5712 Lance Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5712 Lance Street offer parking?
Yes, 5712 Lance Street does offer parking.
Does 5712 Lance Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Lance Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Lance Street have a pool?
No, 5712 Lance Street does not have a pool.
Does 5712 Lance Street have accessible units?
No, 5712 Lance Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Lance Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5712 Lance Street has units with dishwashers.
