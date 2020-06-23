5712 Lance Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry garage

Spacious 5 bedroom house with garage and A/C! - Welcome to your new spacious home! Close to the 8 freeway and conveniently located on a quaint street near restaurants, transportation, and shopping.



As you approach the home, youll be greeted by a lush green lawn. Through the front doors is a private courtyard that leads to the formal double door home entrance. Inside to your right you will notice a bright living room that connects to the formal dining room. You will love cooking in this kitchen! It is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, gas stove and double oven. Great for entertaining, it also features a large bar top and opens to another large living space.



The first level includes two bedrooms with wall to wall closets, an updated full bathroom, and a laundry room which features washer and dryer hookups.

The second level has all carpeted flooring and custom paint. First door on your left is a sprawling master suite providing a fireplace, a private bathroom with refinished double sinks, and a fresh tub/shower. The master suite also boasts two closets with ample storage space. Down the hallway is a bathroom with a tub/shower and three other customized bedrooms.

This home also includes an automatic two car garage, wrap around backyard, and a patio that has plenty of room for all your outdoor needs! Dont forget the gorgeous sun-room with brand new carpet!

*Renters insurance required

*No co-signers accepted



