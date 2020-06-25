Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

5676 Chateau Dr. Available 06/15/19 Large 4 Bedroom House in Clairemont with Pool!! - Centrally located in Highly Desired Clairemont. Close to Parks, Schools, Freeways, Restaurants, Beach, etc.



4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Single-Family House with 2 Car Garage and HUGE extra family room! Entertaining Low Landscape Backyard. Gardner and Pool Service is Included. Dual Pane Windows and Central Heat. One bedroom on first floor, all others upstairs.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Kitchen overlooks pool and covered patio area. Includes Ref, Stove, Oven, and Dishwasher.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Kitchen opens up to dining room, living room, and backyard. Hardwood and carpet floors. Newer appliances, recessed lighting, Washer/Dryer in garage. Attached 2 car Garage. 1 Pet on approval. No Smoking. Trash, Gardner, and pool service Included. Property is on shared driveway.



One Year Lease



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!!



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4859900)