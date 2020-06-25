All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5676 Chateau Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5676 Chateau Dr.
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

5676 Chateau Dr.

5676 Chateau Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5676 Chateau Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
5676 Chateau Dr. Available 06/15/19 Large 4 Bedroom House in Clairemont with Pool!! - Centrally located in Highly Desired Clairemont. Close to Parks, Schools, Freeways, Restaurants, Beach, etc.

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Single-Family House with 2 Car Garage and HUGE extra family room! Entertaining Low Landscape Backyard. Gardner and Pool Service is Included. Dual Pane Windows and Central Heat. One bedroom on first floor, all others upstairs.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Kitchen overlooks pool and covered patio area. Includes Ref, Stove, Oven, and Dishwasher.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Kitchen opens up to dining room, living room, and backyard. Hardwood and carpet floors. Newer appliances, recessed lighting, Washer/Dryer in garage. Attached 2 car Garage. 1 Pet on approval. No Smoking. Trash, Gardner, and pool service Included. Property is on shared driveway.

One Year Lease

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!!

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4859900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5676 Chateau Dr. have any available units?
5676 Chateau Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5676 Chateau Dr. have?
Some of 5676 Chateau Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5676 Chateau Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5676 Chateau Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5676 Chateau Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5676 Chateau Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5676 Chateau Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5676 Chateau Dr. offers parking.
Does 5676 Chateau Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5676 Chateau Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5676 Chateau Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5676 Chateau Dr. has a pool.
Does 5676 Chateau Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5676 Chateau Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5676 Chateau Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5676 Chateau Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University