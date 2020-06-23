5610 Barclay Ave

Amenities
Beautifully Upgraded 2B/2BA House w/ 2 Car Garage, A/C & Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Beautiful 2B/2BA house in Allied Gardens available for lease featuring 1334 SF of living space over one level. This well-upgraded property boasts:
-Prime location in lovely neighborhood just minutes from highway 8, giving easy access to Mission/Fashion Valley shopping & restaurants!
-Low maintenance yards w/ artificial turf in front yard & large private wall in back
-Central heat AND air conditioning plus ceiling fans throughout!
-2 car attached garage w/ washer/dryer hook ups, utility sink & plenty of storage space
-Spacious, open living/dining/kitchen area upon entering w/ attractive & durable laminate vinyl plank flooring
-Bright living room has large windows & decorative only fireplace
-Gorgeous kitchen features: quartz countertops, stainless steel dishwasher, built-in microwave & range plus island that can be utilized as breakfast bar!
-Huge master bedroom w/ access to garage, ceiling fan, two closets, bonus storage cabinets above closet & attached bathroom w/ custom vanity & stall shower!
-Great guest bathroom in hallway w/ shower & soaking tub
-Bright guest bedroom has corner windows, ceiling fan & mirrored closet doors
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2525
- WASHER/DRYER: no, W/D hook-ups only
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider up to two (2) pets for an additional $25 pet rent p/month
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaY-IE0NRjM
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Allied Gardens
- FLOORING: Laminate vinyl plank
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: No, tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No, tenant responsible to maintain landscaping
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1957
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace decorative only, not to be used. Front and back door doorbells and wall heater in guest bathroom as-is.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
