Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5610 Barclay Ave

5610 Barclay Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5610 Barclay Ave, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Upgraded 2B/2BA House w/ 2 Car Garage, A/C & Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 2B/2BA house in Allied Gardens available for lease featuring 1334 SF of living space over one level. This well-upgraded property boasts:
-Prime location in lovely neighborhood just minutes from highway 8, giving easy access to Mission/Fashion Valley shopping & restaurants!
-Low maintenance yards w/ artificial turf in front yard & large private wall in back
-Central heat AND air conditioning plus ceiling fans throughout!
-2 car attached garage w/ washer/dryer hook ups, utility sink & plenty of storage space
-Spacious, open living/dining/kitchen area upon entering w/ attractive & durable laminate vinyl plank flooring
-Bright living room has large windows & decorative only fireplace
-Gorgeous kitchen features: quartz countertops, stainless steel dishwasher, built-in microwave & range plus island that can be utilized as breakfast bar!
-Huge master bedroom w/ access to garage, ceiling fan, two closets, bonus storage cabinets above closet & attached bathroom w/ custom vanity & stall shower!
-Great guest bathroom in hallway w/ shower & soaking tub
-Bright guest bedroom has corner windows, ceiling fan & mirrored closet doors

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2525
- WASHER/DRYER: no, W/D hook-ups only
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider up to two (2) pets for an additional $25 pet rent p/month
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaY-IE0NRjM

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Allied Gardens
- FLOORING: Laminate vinyl plank
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: No, tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No, tenant responsible to maintain landscaping
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1957

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace decorative only, not to be used. Front and back door doorbells and wall heater in guest bathroom as-is.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4650626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 Barclay Ave have any available units?
5610 Barclay Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5610 Barclay Ave have?
Some of 5610 Barclay Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 Barclay Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Barclay Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Barclay Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5610 Barclay Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5610 Barclay Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5610 Barclay Ave does offer parking.
Does 5610 Barclay Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5610 Barclay Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Barclay Ave have a pool?
No, 5610 Barclay Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Barclay Ave have accessible units?
No, 5610 Barclay Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Barclay Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5610 Barclay Ave has units with dishwashers.
