5567 Mary Lane Dr

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

6 bedroom, 3 fully Remodeled bathrooms, 2 car garage with a New HOT TUB across the street from SDSU Campus. Never miss a class at this home directly across the street from San Diego State University Campus. Kitchen fully Remodeled with New cabinets, quartz Countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Appliances include 2 fridges, washer/Dryer. Directly Behind UT. HOT TUB & gardening service included.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

