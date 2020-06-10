All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

5567 Mary Lane Dr

5567 Mary Lane Drive · (619) 503-3335
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5567 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
6 bedroom, 3 fully Remodeled bathrooms, 2 car garage with a New HOT TUB across the street from SDSU Campus. Never miss a class at this home directly across the street from San Diego State University Campus. Kitchen fully Remodeled with New cabinets, quartz Countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Appliances include 2 fridges, washer/Dryer. Directly Behind UT. HOT TUB & gardening service included.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5567 Mary Lane Dr have any available units?
5567 Mary Lane Dr has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5567 Mary Lane Dr have?
Some of 5567 Mary Lane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5567 Mary Lane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5567 Mary Lane Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5567 Mary Lane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5567 Mary Lane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5567 Mary Lane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5567 Mary Lane Dr does offer parking.
Does 5567 Mary Lane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5567 Mary Lane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5567 Mary Lane Dr have a pool?
No, 5567 Mary Lane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5567 Mary Lane Dr have accessible units?
No, 5567 Mary Lane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5567 Mary Lane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5567 Mary Lane Dr has units with dishwashers.
