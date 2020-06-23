Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

5541 Dwight Street Available 03/01/19 Remodeled 2bd 1ba House! Beautiful Landscaped Backyard! Spa! Pets OK! - Totally remodeled House! Beautiful kitchen with all new appliances, cabinets and granite counter-tops. Bedrooms are big enough for king size furniture. 1 car garage and off-street parking. Front and backyard landscaped with turf and the backyard has a spa built into the ground and a raised deck with fire pit. This is a must see! Some nearby schools include: Carver Elementary, Maan Middle and Crawford Champs High School. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Pets are welcome with an additional deposit. No dogs over 40 pounds and NO attack breeds. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. This is a one year lease. Minimum approved income is two and a half times the rent with NO bankruptcies and NO evictions. For more information or to schedule a personal tour of this beautiful property please call Barbara at 619-569-0615



(RLNE4681766)