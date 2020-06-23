5525 Trinity Way

Amenities

Del Cerro - Beautifully Updated Single Level home - Beautifully updated single level ranch style home on desirable, low traffic, side street. Very private backyard area with covered patio and firepit provides fantastic indoor/outdoor living. Remodeled kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile flooring. Refinished hardwood flooring through living area, hallways and bedrooms. 2 full baths also remodeled with newer vanities, countertops and fixtures. Excellent local schools and easy access to shopping, restaurants and freeways.



Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to an additional deposit and final approval by property owner.



Minimum initial lease term of 12 months or more.



*All individuals over the age of 18 who intend to reside in the property must complete a separate rental application and pay a non-refundable $35 application fee. There are no additional leasing fees charged to applicants/tenants.

*All applicants will be required to provide proof of income and rental references.

*A current credit report will be obtained by property manager via our screening company (this is part of the application process). Credit reports from other sources will not be accepted.



For detailed information on our rental criteria, please see www.fishercustomers.com > Tenants > Tenant Services > Rental Policies



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Edward Fisher at 858-204-2321 or efisher@fisheradvisors.com



