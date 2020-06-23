All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5525 Trinity Way

5525 Trinity Way · No Longer Available
Location

5525 Trinity Way, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Del Cerro - Beautifully Updated Single Level home - Beautifully updated single level ranch style home on desirable, low traffic, side street. Very private backyard area with covered patio and firepit provides fantastic indoor/outdoor living. Remodeled kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile flooring. Refinished hardwood flooring through living area, hallways and bedrooms. 2 full baths also remodeled with newer vanities, countertops and fixtures. Excellent local schools and easy access to shopping, restaurants and freeways.

Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to an additional deposit and final approval by property owner.

Minimum initial lease term of 12 months or more.

*All individuals over the age of 18 who intend to reside in the property must complete a separate rental application and pay a non-refundable $35 application fee. There are no additional leasing fees charged to applicants/tenants.
*All applicants will be required to provide proof of income and rental references.
*A current credit report will be obtained by property manager via our screening company (this is part of the application process). Credit reports from other sources will not be accepted.

For detailed information on our rental criteria, please see www.fishercustomers.com > Tenants > Tenant Services > Rental Policies

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Edward Fisher at 858-204-2321 or efisher@fisheradvisors.com

(RLNE4547544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Trinity Way have any available units?
5525 Trinity Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 Trinity Way have?
Some of 5525 Trinity Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Trinity Way currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Trinity Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Trinity Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 Trinity Way is pet friendly.
Does 5525 Trinity Way offer parking?
No, 5525 Trinity Way does not offer parking.
Does 5525 Trinity Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Trinity Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Trinity Way have a pool?
No, 5525 Trinity Way does not have a pool.
Does 5525 Trinity Way have accessible units?
No, 5525 Trinity Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Trinity Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 Trinity Way does not have units with dishwashers.
