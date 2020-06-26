All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5464 Honors Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5464 Honors Dr
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

5464 Honors Dr

5464 Honors Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5464 Honors Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
University City 3bd/2bth Single story House - Single story house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

-New Windows throughout
-Extra large fenced backyard
-2 Car Garage+Driveway Parking
-1,673 square foot
-Close to Freeway
-Nearby schools include Spreckels Elementary School, Standley Middle School
and University City High School
-Near Marcy Park, Rose Canyon Open Space and Gershwin Park.

-small to medium dog considered

Professionally Managed by Melroy Property Management

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

(RLNE4079192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5464 Honors Dr have any available units?
5464 Honors Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5464 Honors Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5464 Honors Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5464 Honors Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5464 Honors Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5464 Honors Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5464 Honors Dr offers parking.
Does 5464 Honors Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5464 Honors Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5464 Honors Dr have a pool?
No, 5464 Honors Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5464 Honors Dr have accessible units?
No, 5464 Honors Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5464 Honors Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5464 Honors Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5464 Honors Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5464 Honors Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University