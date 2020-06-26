5464 Honors Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

University City 3bd/2bth Single story House - Single story house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.



-New Windows throughout

-Extra large fenced backyard

-2 Car Garage+Driveway Parking

-1,673 square foot

-Close to Freeway

-Nearby schools include Spreckels Elementary School, Standley Middle School

and University City High School

-Near Marcy Park, Rose Canyon Open Space and Gershwin Park.



-small to medium dog considered



Professionally Managed by Melroy Property Management



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

