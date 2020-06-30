All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

5461 Vista Del Dios

5461 Vista Del Dios · No Longer Available
Location

5461 Vista Del Dios, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Located in the desirable gated community of Senterra, situated on an awe inspiring view lot overlooking the San Dieguito River Valley, mountains and beyond! Remodeled and updated throughout. The large master suite is located on the second level and features dual dressing rooms, stone flanked master bath and French doors leading to a large balcony to enjoy breathtaking views or a morning cup of coffee. In addition there is a second bedroom (could be considered a second master) and bath upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5461 Vista Del Dios have any available units?
5461 Vista Del Dios doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5461 Vista Del Dios have?
Some of 5461 Vista Del Dios's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5461 Vista Del Dios currently offering any rent specials?
5461 Vista Del Dios is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5461 Vista Del Dios pet-friendly?
No, 5461 Vista Del Dios is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5461 Vista Del Dios offer parking?
No, 5461 Vista Del Dios does not offer parking.
Does 5461 Vista Del Dios have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5461 Vista Del Dios does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5461 Vista Del Dios have a pool?
Yes, 5461 Vista Del Dios has a pool.
Does 5461 Vista Del Dios have accessible units?
No, 5461 Vista Del Dios does not have accessible units.
Does 5461 Vista Del Dios have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5461 Vista Del Dios has units with dishwashers.

