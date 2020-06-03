5446 Santa Alicia

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub new construction

New construction near newly built High School, Shopping, Freeways & more. Read additional property details below. Please Note this property is in Otay Mesa, per calls the mapping is incorrect this might be due to it being newer construction.

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bd, 2.5 bath Townhome in the newly built community of Maravilla at Vista Del Sur! This home offers a great open concept Living room, Dining room & Kitchen with private oversized patio. The designer kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, recessed lighting, and a eat at bar. The living room features tile floors, high ceilings, storage & a large slider to the private patio. Upstairs enjoy a private Owner's Suite with walk-in closet, ceiling fan, high ceilings & private bathroom. Interior laundry is located upstairs as well in a laundry closet featuring a full-sized stacked washer and dryer. At the end of the hall 2 additional bedrooms & the main bath featuring a tub/ shower combination. For those who need garage space, this home has an attached 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage as well. This property offers a barely lived in feel due to the age and condition and has all the features and style that people are looking for. In addition, the community has a large pool, spa & 2 playgrounds which is a great way to meet neighbors and enjoy.

For additional information email us & we will contact you back regarding scheduling.