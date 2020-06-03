All apartments in San Diego
Location

5446 Santa Alicia, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
New construction near newly built High School, Shopping, Freeways & more. Read additional property details below. Please Note this property is in Otay Mesa, per calls the mapping is incorrect this might be due to it being newer construction.
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bd, 2.5 bath Townhome in the newly built community of Maravilla at Vista Del Sur! This home offers a great open concept Living room, Dining room & Kitchen with private oversized patio. The designer kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, recessed lighting, and a eat at bar. The living room features tile floors, high ceilings, storage & a large slider to the private patio. Upstairs enjoy a private Owner's Suite with walk-in closet, ceiling fan, high ceilings & private bathroom. Interior laundry is located upstairs as well in a laundry closet featuring a full-sized stacked washer and dryer. At the end of the hall 2 additional bedrooms & the main bath featuring a tub/ shower combination. For those who need garage space, this home has an attached 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage as well. This property offers a barely lived in feel due to the age and condition and has all the features and style that people are looking for. In addition, the community has a large pool, spa & 2 playgrounds which is a great way to meet neighbors and enjoy.
For additional information email us & we will contact you back regarding scheduling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5446 Santa Alicia have any available units?
5446 Santa Alicia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5446 Santa Alicia have?
Some of 5446 Santa Alicia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5446 Santa Alicia currently offering any rent specials?
5446 Santa Alicia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5446 Santa Alicia pet-friendly?
No, 5446 Santa Alicia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5446 Santa Alicia offer parking?
Yes, 5446 Santa Alicia does offer parking.
Does 5446 Santa Alicia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5446 Santa Alicia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5446 Santa Alicia have a pool?
Yes, 5446 Santa Alicia has a pool.
Does 5446 Santa Alicia have accessible units?
No, 5446 Santa Alicia does not have accessible units.
Does 5446 Santa Alicia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5446 Santa Alicia has units with dishwashers.
