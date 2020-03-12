All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5405 Beach Grass Lane #136
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

5405 Beach Grass Lane #136

5405 Beach Grass Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5405 Beach Grass Ln, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW Upgraded New 2 Brm / 2 Ba Condo in Playa del Sol Community!!! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT. Be the first to live in this gorgeous 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo! This home has a spacious, open floor plan with so much natural light! Great for living and entertaining. Kitchen has stainless appliances and luxurious quartz and granite counter tops. There is a private balcony off the kitchen/living area and another off the master bedroom. Bedrooms are carpeted. All other areas have the latest faux wood plank flooring throughout. Master bedroom has en-suite bathroom with granite counter tops. 2-car garage with plenty of storage. Community has 2 pools, clubhouse and fitness center. Parks and schools nearby.

Unfurnished
12 month lease term
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances Include: Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: Hook-ups for stackable washer/gas dryer in unit
Parking: 2-Car Garage
Sorry, no pets.
No smoking.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE4820820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 have any available units?
5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 have?
Some of 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 pet-friendly?
No, 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 offer parking?
Yes, 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 offers parking.
Does 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 have a pool?
Yes, 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 has a pool.
Does 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 have accessible units?
No, 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 Beach Grass Lane #136 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University