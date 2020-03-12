5405 Beach Grass Lane #136

Amenities
BRAND NEW Upgraded New 2 Brm / 2 Ba Condo in Playa del Sol Community!!! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT. Be the first to live in this gorgeous 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo! This home has a spacious, open floor plan with so much natural light! Great for living and entertaining. Kitchen has stainless appliances and luxurious quartz and granite counter tops. There is a private balcony off the kitchen/living area and another off the master bedroom. Bedrooms are carpeted. All other areas have the latest faux wood plank flooring throughout. Master bedroom has en-suite bathroom with granite counter tops. 2-car garage with plenty of storage. Community has 2 pools, clubhouse and fitness center. Parks and schools nearby.
Unfurnished
12 month lease term
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances Include: Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: Hook-ups for stackable washer/gas dryer in unit
Parking: 2-Car Garage
Sorry, no pets.
No smoking.
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE4820820)